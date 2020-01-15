THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 34 Auston Matthews 47 34 23 57 19 6 9 0 4 179 .190
F 16 Mitchell Marner 36 13 33 46 6 10 5 0 1 94 .138
F 88 William Nylander 47 20 21 41 0 8 4 0 3 133 .150
F 91 John Tavares 40 18 22 40 -5 12 3 0 3 130 .138
F 24 Kasperi Kapanen 47 10 18 28 1 6 0 2 1 81 .123
D 44 Morgan Rielly 46 3 24 27 6 22 0 0 2 122 .025
D 94 Tyson Barrie 47 4 20 24 -4 12 1 0 0 123 .033
F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 39 8 15 23 7 4 0 1 1 98 .082
F 11 Zach Hyman 28 12 9 21 13 8 3 1 1 61 .197
F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 42 7 11 18 -2 26 1 0 1 61 .115
F 19 Jason Spezza 35 6 12 18 -4 14 1 0 0 43 .140
F 18 Andreas Johnsson 32 6 10 16 2 14 4 0 1 71 .085
F 47 Pierre Engvall 25 7 6 13 6 6 0 1 3 37 .189
D 3 Justin Holl 45 1 12 13 12 31 0 0 0 55 .018
D 8 Jake Muzzin 38 3 10 13 8 34 0 0 0 69 .043
F 33 Frederik Gauthier 43 6 4 10 1 10 0 0 0 30 .200
F 41 Dmytro Timashov 32 4 5 9 2 12 0 0 1 24 .167
D 23 Travis Dermott 34 4 4 8 7 27 0 0 1 42 .095
D 83 Cody Ceci 47 1 6 7 10 18 0 0 1 38 .026
F 42 Trevor Moore 22 3 2 5 -1 4 0 0 0 36 .083
D 38 Rasmus Sandin 7 0 4 4 2 2 0 0 0 7 .000
F 77 Adam Brooks 6 0 3 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 61 Nic Petan 16 0 3 3 -4 4 0 0 0 19 .000
F 21 Nick Shore 21 2 1 3 2 12 0 0 0 7 .286
F 46 Pontus Aberg 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 36 Mason Marchment 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 20 Kenny Agostino 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Jeremy Bracco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 25 Kevin Gravel 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 45 Teemu Kivihalme 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 37 Timothy Liljegren 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 52 Martin Marincin 15 0 0 0 4 10 0 0 0 13 .000
TEAM TOTALS 47 172 280 452 91 320 31 5 24 1581 .109
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 154 258 412 -111 302 33 6 19 1530 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Frederik Andersen 37 2141 2.86 22 8 5 1 102 1137 0.91 0 0 0
30 Michael Hutchinson 12 626 3.83 3 7 1 1 40 349 0.885 0 0 0
50 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 38 0.842 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 47 2857 3.15 25 16 6 2 148 1524 .899 172 280 320
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 2857 3.45 22 20 5 0 162 1571 .891 154 258 302