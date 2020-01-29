Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 34 Auston Matthews 50 35 23 58 15 6 9 0 4 199 .176
F 16 Mitchell Marner 39 13 35 48 2 10 5 0 1 103 .126
F 88 William Nylander 50 23 22 45 0 8 6 0 3 144 .160
F 91 John Tavares 43 18 23 41 -5 12 3 0 3 138 .130
D 94 Tyson Barrie 50 4 24 28 -5 12 1 0 0 128 .031
F 24 Kasperi Kapanen 50 10 18 28 2 8 0 2 1 86 .116
D 44 Morgan Rielly 46 3 24 27 6 22 0 0 2 122 .025
F 11 Zach Hyman 31 13 10 23 11 10 3 1 1 64 .203
F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 39 8 15 23 7 4 0 1 1 98 .082
F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 45 8 12 20 2 26 1 0 1 65 .123
F 19 Jason Spezza 38 7 12 19 -4 14 1 0 0 44 .159
F 18 Andreas Johnsson 35 6 10 16 -1 14 4 0 1 73 .082
F 47 Pierre Engvall 28 7 7 14 6 6 0 1 3 44 .159
D 3 Justin Holl 48 1 13 14 11 33 0 0 0 58 .017
D 8 Jake Muzzin 39 3 10 13 8 34 0 0 0 69 .043
F 33 Frederik Gauthier 45 6 4 10 1 10 0 0 0 32 .188
F 41 Dmytro Timashov 33 4 5 9 2 12 0 0 1 26 .154
D 83 Cody Ceci 50 1 7 8 10 18 0 0 1 42 .024
D 23 Travis Dermott 37 4 4 8 7 27 0 0 1 47 .085
D 38 Rasmus Sandin 10 1 5 6 3 4 0 0 1 12 .083
F 42 Trevor Moore 23 3 2 5 -1 4 0 0 0 36 .083
F 77 Adam Brooks 7 0 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 61 Nic Petan 16 0 3 3 -4 4 0 0 0 19 .000
F 21 Nick Shore 21 2 1 3 2 12 0 0 0 7 .286
F 46 Pontus Aberg 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 36 Mason Marchment 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 20 Kenny Agostino 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Jeremy Bracco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 32 Tyler Gaudet 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 25 Kevin Gravel 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 45 Teemu Kivihalme 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 37 Timothy Liljegren 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 52 Martin Marincin 17 0 0 0 0 10 0 0 0 15 .000
TEAM TOTALS 50 180 294 474 76 328 33 5 25 1681 .107
OPPONENT TOTALS 50 163 276 439 -96 318 33 6 20 1632 .100

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Frederik Andersen 40 2325 2.86 23 9 6 1 111 1239 0.91 0 0 0
30 Michael Hutchinson 12 626 3.83 3 7 1 1 40 349 0.885 0 0 0
50 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 38 0.842 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 50 3042 3.14 26 17 7 2 157 1626 .900 180 294 328
OPPONENT TOTALS 50 3042 3.38 24 21 5 0 169 1670 .893 163 276 318