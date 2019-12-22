AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 27 36.6 253-554 .457 67-171 104-128 .813 677 25.1
Lowry 17 37.6 95-234 .406 48-135 93-107 .869 331 19.5
VanVleet 23 36.5 132-326 .405 59-151 90-104 .865 413 18.0
Powell 27 28.9 140-284 .493 51-131 57-69 .826 388 14.4
Ibaka 18 23.2 92-195 .472 15-44 46-57 .807 245 13.6
Anunoby 27 30.0 123-241 .510 40-103 27-42 .643 313 11.6
Hollis-Jefferson 20 19.2 64-124 .516 2-9 36-49 .735 166 8.3
Gasol 27 28.2 63-173 .364 31-88 21-28 .750 178 6.6
Davis 28 15.6 65-139 .468 30-74 18-19 .947 178 6.4
Boucher 25 11.5 44-101 .436 12-38 26-35 .743 126 5.0
Thomas 12 11.3 20-37 .541 14-26 3-5 .600 57 4.8
McCaw 7 23.0 11-27 .407 4-16 3-4 .750 29 4.1
Johnson 5 3.8 3-9 .333 1-4 0-0 .000 7 1.4
Miller 14 5.3 6-13 .462 5-11 1-6 .167 18 1.3
Ponds 3 3.0 2-4 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Hernandez 4 2.8 1-5 .200 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 1.0
Brissett 5 3.6 1-3 .333 1-1 0-0 .000 3 0.6
TEAM 28 241.8 1115-2469 .452 380-1004 527-655 .805 3137 112.0
OPPONENTS 28 241.8 1071-2557 .419 358-1085 465-616 .755 2965 105.9

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 38 179 217 8.0 97 3.6 77 0 26 72 26
Lowry 11 73 84 4.9 125 7.4 50 0 21 51 6
VanVleet 4 88 92 4.0 163 7.1 52 0 45 54 3
Powell 15 90 105 3.9 46 1.7 52 0 30 43 11
Ibaka 38 98 136 7.6 23 1.3 46 0 9 34 19
Anunoby 28 127 155 5.7 47 1.7 67 0 32 33 23
Hollis-Jefferson 44 56 100 5.0 30 1.5 37 0 16 24 6
Gasol 23 156 179 6.6 92 3.4 85 0 22 33 30
Davis 15 61 76 2.7 52 1.9 48 0 12 24 6
Boucher 46 53 99 4.0 11 .4 35 0 7 8 16
Thomas 1 12 13 1.1 4 .3 12 0 4 4 0
McCaw 3 10 13 1.9 11 1.6 10 0 7 10 0
Johnson 2 5 7 1.4 0 .0 6 0 1 4 0
Miller 0 8 8 .6 4 .3 8 0 1 3 2
Ponds 0 1 1 .3 2 .7 2 0 0 0 1
Hernandez 2 5 7 1.8 0 .0 6 0 1 1 0
Brissett 0 1 1 .2 1 .2 1 0 1 2 0
TEAM 270 1023 1293 46.2 708 25.3 594 0 235 421 149
OPPONENTS 347 1004 1351 48.2 710 25.4 576 0 189 462 153