https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-14961845.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|27
|36.6
|253-554
|.457
|67-171
|104-128
|.813
|677
|25.1
|Lowry
|27
|38.4
|165-408
|.404
|85-241
|146-170
|.859
|561
|20.8
|VanVleet
|31
|36.3
|183-464
|.394
|80-215
|111-131
|.847
|557
|18.0
|Ibaka
|28
|26.3
|168-339
|.496
|25-69
|57-77
|.740
|418
|14.9
|Powell
|27
|28.9
|140-284
|.493
|51-131
|57-69
|.826
|388
|14.4
|Anunoby
|37
|30.0
|164-332
|.494
|52-140
|30-48
|.625
|410
|11.1
|Hollis-Jefferson
|30
|20.7
|95-199
|.477
|2-12
|64-83
|.771
|256
|8.5
|Davis
|38
|17.1
|98-210
|.467
|47-118
|30-32
|.938
|273
|7.2
|Gasol
|27
|28.2
|63-173
|.364
|31-88
|21-28
|.750
|178
|6.6
|McCaw
|17
|27.8
|45-102
|.441
|15-43
|6-8
|.750
|111
|6.5
|Boucher
|35
|13.3
|74-163
|.454
|19-58
|50-69
|.725
|217
|6.2
|Thomas
|14
|11.7
|25-52
|.481
|18-38
|5-7
|.714
|73
|5.2
|Brissett
|12
|9.2
|11-30
|.367
|3-12
|5-6
|.833
|30
|2.5
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Johnson
|12
|5.5
|7-25
|.280
|2-12
|3-4
|.750
|19
|1.6
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|20
|5.5
|6-19
|.316
|5-15
|1-6
|.167
|18
|0.9
|TEAM
|38
|242.6
|1501-3364
|.446
|503-1366
|694-870
|.798
|4199
|110.5
|OPPONENTS
|38
|242.6
|1440-3399
|.424
|485-1453
|634-837
|.757
|3999
|105.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|38
|179
|217
|8.0
|97
|3.6
|77
|0
|26
|72
|26
|Lowry
|15
|109
|124
|4.6
|204
|7.6
|85
|0
|31
|81
|13
|VanVleet
|9
|111
|120
|3.9
|218
|7.0
|69
|0
|59
|77
|12
|Ibaka
|64
|172
|236
|8.4
|35
|1.3
|74
|0
|12
|58
|27
|Powell
|15
|90
|105
|3.9
|46
|1.7
|52
|0
|30
|43
|11
|Anunoby
|39
|179
|218
|5.9
|59
|1.6
|94
|0
|39
|47
|27
|Hollis-Jefferson
|69
|88
|157
|5.2
|48
|1.6
|65
|0
|26
|31
|11
|Davis
|25
|97
|122
|3.2
|71
|1.9
|56
|0
|20
|35
|7
|Gasol
|23
|156
|179
|6.6
|92
|3.4
|85
|0
|22
|33
|30
|McCaw
|10
|36
|46
|2.7
|42
|2.5
|31
|0
|21
|19
|1
|Boucher
|71
|89
|160
|4.6
|15
|.4
|58
|0
|11
|14
|33
|Thomas
|3
|18
|21
|1.5
|6
|.4
|14
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Brissett
|8
|12
|20
|1.7
|4
|.3
|14
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|3
|12
|15
|1.2
|2
|.2
|6
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.7
|8
|.4
|10
|0
|4
|3
|2
|TEAM
|395
|1367
|1762
|46.4
|949
|25.0
|798
|0
|312
|562
|203
|OPPONENTS
|445
|1347
|1792
|47.2
|951
|25.0
|765
|1
|255
|630
|214
View Comments