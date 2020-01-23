https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-14998029.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|33
|35.2
|291-641
|.454
|72-196
|121-149
|.812
|775
|23.5
|Lowry
|33
|37.1
|198-485
|.408
|98-282
|165-194
|.851
|659
|20.0
|VanVleet
|34
|35.9
|206-508
|.406
|94-234
|122-146
|.836
|628
|18.5
|Powell
|33
|28.7
|188-366
|.514
|70-170
|78-92
|.848
|524
|15.9
|Ibaka
|34
|26.5
|204-407
|.501
|33-89
|64-86
|.744
|505
|14.9
|Anunoby
|43
|29.5
|185-376
|.492
|58-158
|35-53
|.660
|463
|10.8
|Hollis-Jefferson
|36
|20.1
|105-223
|.471
|2-14
|73-99
|.737
|285
|7.9
|Gasol
|32
|27.8
|89-212
|.420
|45-112
|25-35
|.714
|248
|7.8
|Davis
|44
|16.9
|117-253
|.462
|56-141
|30-32
|.938
|320
|7.3
|Boucher
|38
|12.7
|78-172
|.453
|20-63
|52-71
|.732
|228
|6.0
|McCaw
|23
|25.4
|51-116
|.440
|16-48
|7-9
|.778
|125
|5.4
|Thomas
|17
|11.1
|28-60
|.467
|21-45
|5-7
|.714
|82
|4.8
|Brissett
|13
|8.7
|11-30
|.367
|3-12
|5-6
|.833
|30
|2.3
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Johnson
|14
|5.2
|7-26
|.269
|2-12
|3-4
|.750
|19
|1.4
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|21
|5.5
|7-20
|.350
|5-15
|1-6
|.167
|20
|1.0
|Watson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|44
|242.3
|1769-3905
|.453
|596-1594
|790-993
|.796
|4924
|111.9
|OPPONENTS
|44
|242.3
|1672-3921
|.426
|567-1691
|749-988
|.758
|4660
|105.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|40
|213
|253
|7.7
|115
|3.5
|92
|0
|32
|84
|32
|Lowry
|19
|129
|148
|4.5
|248
|7.5
|103
|0
|38
|95
|14
|VanVleet
|12
|120
|132
|3.9
|230
|6.8
|79
|0
|67
|82
|12
|Powell
|16
|112
|128
|3.9
|57
|1.7
|66
|0
|38
|50
|13
|Ibaka
|72
|212
|284
|8.4
|43
|1.3
|95
|0
|17
|67
|28
|Anunoby
|47
|194
|241
|5.6
|71
|1.7
|106
|0
|48
|55
|28
|Hollis-Jefferson
|79
|107
|186
|5.2
|63
|1.8
|76
|0
|34
|36
|14
|Gasol
|24
|180
|204
|6.4
|112
|3.5
|94
|0
|28
|42
|31
|Davis
|33
|119
|152
|3.5
|86
|2.0
|65
|0
|23
|46
|8
|Boucher
|72
|95
|167
|4.4
|17
|.4
|64
|0
|13
|16
|34
|McCaw
|11
|38
|49
|2.1
|57
|2.5
|39
|0
|27
|23
|4
|Thomas
|3
|20
|23
|1.4
|7
|.4
|15
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Brissett
|8
|12
|20
|1.5
|4
|.3
|15
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|3
|12
|15
|1.1
|4
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.7
|8
|.4
|11
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Watson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|442
|1582
|2024
|46.0
|1124
|25.5
|935
|0
|380
|652
|223
|OPPONENTS
|500
|1561
|2061
|46.8
|1111
|25.3
|884
|1
|309
|743
|244
