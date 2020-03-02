https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-15098317.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|49
|35.2
|426-930
|.458
|106-291
|195-245
|.796
|1153
|23.5
|Lowry
|48
|36.5
|278-675
|.412
|135-390
|230-268
|.858
|921
|19.2
|VanVleet
|48
|35.8
|287-701
|.409
|131-338
|140-166
|.843
|845
|17.6
|Ibaka
|47
|27.1
|303-585
|.518
|59-152
|81-111
|.730
|746
|15.9
|Powell
|40
|28.7
|227-458
|.496
|82-209
|91-110
|.827
|627
|15.7
|Anunoby
|59
|29.7
|250-495
|.505
|75-202
|56-80
|.700
|631
|10.7
|Davis
|60
|17.5
|178-378
|.471
|87-214
|41-47
|.872
|484
|8.1
|Gasol
|35
|27.8
|98-231
|.424
|50-124
|26-36
|.722
|272
|7.8
|Hollis-Jefferson
|48
|19.9
|136-286
|.476
|2-17
|93-127
|.732
|367
|7.6
|Boucher
|52
|13.1
|113-244
|.463
|26-91
|75-95
|.789
|327
|6.3
|McCaw
|33
|24.0
|63-147
|.429
|22-62
|12-16
|.750
|160
|4.8
|Thomas
|29
|10.0
|49-98
|.500
|34-69
|6-8
|.750
|138
|4.8
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Brissett
|19
|7.1
|13-36
|.361
|3-15
|8-10
|.800
|37
|1.9
|Johnson
|20
|4.8
|8-31
|.258
|2-13
|5-6
|.833
|23
|1.2
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|25
|5.0
|8-24
|.333
|6-19
|1-6
|.167
|23
|0.9
|Watson
|3
|2.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.3
|TEAM
|60
|241.7
|2441-5330
|.458
|821-2210
|1065-1337
|.797
|6768
|112.8
|OPPONENTS
|60
|241.7
|2274-5305
|.429
|778-2298
|1060-1385
|.765
|6386
|106.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|56
|312
|368
|7.5
|170
|3.5
|135
|0
|48
|118
|46
|Lowry
|30
|201
|231
|4.8
|368
|7.7
|155
|0
|61
|143
|22
|VanVleet
|18
|162
|180
|3.8
|317
|6.6
|118
|0
|91
|110
|13
|Ibaka
|97
|281
|378
|8.0
|62
|1.3
|131
|0
|24
|94
|39
|Powell
|23
|131
|154
|3.8
|67
|1.7
|82
|0
|48
|58
|15
|Anunoby
|69
|252
|321
|5.4
|96
|1.6
|142
|0
|81
|71
|40
|Davis
|46
|165
|211
|3.5
|103
|1.7
|98
|0
|32
|60
|12
|Gasol
|29
|197
|226
|6.5
|122
|3.5
|101
|0
|28
|43
|33
|Hollis-Jefferson
|95
|144
|239
|5.0
|87
|1.8
|104
|0
|42
|47
|22
|Boucher
|88
|138
|226
|4.3
|23
|.4
|99
|0
|18
|22
|50
|McCaw
|19
|54
|73
|2.2
|71
|2.2
|52
|0
|34
|27
|4
|Thomas
|5
|34
|39
|1.3
|17
|.6
|26
|0
|7
|10
|0
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brissett
|9
|17
|26
|1.4
|7
|.4
|18
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Johnson
|3
|19
|22
|1.1
|8
|.4
|10
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.6
|8
|.3
|12
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Watson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|2
|.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|590
|2128
|2718
|45.3
|1530
|25.5
|1291
|0
|527
|868
|303
|OPPONENTS
|678
|2112
|2790
|46.5
|1527
|25.5
|1190
|1
|424
|1021
|318
View Comments