Toronto-Seattle Runs

Mariners first. Mallex Smith walks. J.P. Crawford doubles. Mallex Smith to third. Austin Nola called out on strikes. Kyle Seager singles to right field. J.P. Crawford scores. Mallex Smith scores. Omar Narvaez lines out to center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to second base, Bo Bichette to Justin Smoak.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays third. Teoscar Hernandez homers to center field. Billy McKinney flies out to deep center field to Jake Fraley. Danny Jansen pops out to shortstop to J.P. Crawford. Bo Bichette homers to center field. Cavan Biggio walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit by pitch. Cavan Biggio to second. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to second base, J.P. Crawford to Austin Nola.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 2, Mariners 2.

Mariners fifth. J.P. Crawford singles to first base. Austin Nola strikes out swinging. Kyle Seager doubles to deep right field. J.P. Crawford to third. Omar Narvaez homers to center field. Kyle Seager scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to Billy McKinney. Tim Lopes strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 5, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays seventh. Teoscar Hernandez walks. Billy McKinney doubles to right field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Danny Jansen flies out to deep center field to Jake Fraley. Billy McKinney to third. Bo Bichette singles to left center field. Billy McKinney scores. Cavan Biggio walks. Bo Bichette to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to second base, Dee Gordon to Austin Nola. Cavan Biggio to third. Bo Bichette scores. Rowdy Tellez doubles to left field. Cavan Biggio scores. Randal Grichuk walks. Justin Smoak lines out to first base to Austin Nola.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 6, Mariners 5.

Blue jays eighth. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Billy McKinney called out on strikes. Danny Jansen walks. Bo Bichette doubles to center field. Danny Jansen scores. Cavan Biggio strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Blue jays 7, Mariners 5.