UC Irvine 74, Cal St.-Fullerton 61
Worku 8-15 0-0 20, Rutherford 4-9 1-6 9, Leonard 5-13 5-6 17, Krause 2-3 0-0 4, Welp 6-12 5-6 20, Edgar 0-2 0-0 0, I.Lee 0-1 2-3 2, Johnson 0-1 2-4 2, Artest 0-1 0-0 0, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Keeler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 15-25 74.
Awosika 5-11 1-5 11, Kamga 4-12 4-5 13, V.Lee 5-10 3-7 13, Rowe 4-9 8-11 18, Clare 0-0 0-0 0, Arnold 0-4 0-0 0, Pitts 0-1 1-2 1, Venzant 0-1 0-0 0, Wang 2-4 0-0 5, San Antonio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 17-30 61.
Halftime_UC Irvine 39-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 9-24 (Worku 4-8, Welp 3-7, Leonard 2-6, Artest 0-1, Edgar 0-1, Greene 0-1), Cal St.-Fullerton 4-14 (Rowe 2-4, Wang 1-1, Kamga 1-5, Arnold 0-2, Awosika 0-2). Rebounds_UC Irvine 39 (Rutherford 14), Cal St.-Fullerton 29 (V.Lee 7). Assists_UC Irvine 12 (Krause 4), Cal St.-Fullerton 4 (Kamga 2). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 21, Cal St.-Fullerton 19.