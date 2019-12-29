FG FT Reb
UC RIVERSIDE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Chidom 33 10-14 0-0 5-10 2 4 25
Willborn 29 3-8 0-0 3-5 1 2 6
Martin 26 3-9 1-2 0-2 2 0 10
Pullin 25 1-3 0-0 0-4 2 0 2
McRae 22 3-8 0-0 2-5 0 1 6
Kabellis 16 0-6 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
McWilliam 16 2-4 1-2 0-0 0 2 6
Pickett 13 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Elkaz 11 0-1 0-0 1-3 1 0 0
Watson 8 1-2 0-0 0-3 2 2 2
Totals 200 24-56 2-4 11-33 12 12 60

Percentages: FG .429, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Chidom 5-5, Martin 3-6, McWilliam 1-1, Pickett 1-1, Elkaz 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Kabellis 0-2, Willborn 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Chidom, Willborn).

Turnovers: 15 (Pullin 4, Chidom 3, McRae 3, Kabellis 2, Willborn 2, Martin).

Steals: 5 (Martin 2, Pickett, Pullin, Willborn).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FRESNO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Robinson 38 8-19 7-11 1-5 2 0 27
Williams 35 2-8 0-0 0-0 3 5 4
Grimes 30 5-9 0-0 2-4 0 2 12
Holland 27 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Lawrence 27 2-7 0-0 0-1 5 0 4
Agau 17 1-2 0-0 1-5 0 1 2
C.Hyder 16 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hart 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Diouf 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
J.Hyder 0 0-1 2-2 0-0 2 2 2
Totals 200 20-49 9-13 4-17 12 12 57

Percentages: FG .408, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Robinson 4-8, Grimes 2-5, Hart 1-1, Holland 1-1, Agau 0-1, Lawrence 0-3, Williams 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Robinson 5).

Turnovers: 14 (J.Hyder 4, Lawrence 3, Robinson 3, Agau, Grimes, Hart, Williams).

Steals: 3 (Agau, J.Hyder, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC Riverside 21 39 60
Fresno St. 30 27 57

.