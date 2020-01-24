https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/UC-RIVERSIDE-97-CAL-POLY-64-15000465.php
UC RIVERSIDE 97, CAL POLY 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL POLY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harwell
|25
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Crowe
|24
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Ballard
|23
|5-12
|4-8
|1-7
|0
|3
|16
|J.Smith
|23
|4-8
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|5
|12
|K.Smith
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|0
|Alexander
|16
|4-7
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|0
|10
|Jaakkola
|15
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Rogers
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Colvin
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Koroma
|13
|2-4
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|1
|4
|Taylor
|12
|2-5
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|5
|Rice
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-59
|13-21
|6-25
|9
|21
|64
Percentages: FG .373, FT .619.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Crowe 3-4, Ballard 2-4, J.Smith 2-5, Colvin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Rice 0-1, Harwell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Alexander, J.Smith, Koroma).
Turnovers: 6 (J.Smith 2, Koroma 2, Ballard, K.Smith).
Steals: 3 (Alexander, Crowe, K.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC RIVERSIDE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Martin
|26
|3-5
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|8
|Kabellis
|25
|4-7
|0-0
|1-5
|6
|2
|12
|Chidom
|23
|5-11
|6-6
|3-9
|2
|1
|18
|Elkaz
|20
|4-6
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|14
|Pickett
|20
|2-4
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|3
|7
|McRae
|18
|2-4
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|6
|McWilliam
|17
|4-6
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|4
|11
|Pullin
|17
|1-4
|0-1
|0-4
|4
|1
|2
|McDonald
|13
|2-4
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|Mading
|12
|1-3
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Watson
|6
|2-2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Cross
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-56
|21-26
|8-43
|20
|19
|97
Percentages: FG .536, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 16-30, .533 (Kabellis 4-5, Elkaz 4-6, Chidom 2-4, Martin 2-4, McDonald 2-4, Mading 1-2, Pickett 1-2, Pullin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Chidom 2, Kabellis, McRae, McWilliam).
Turnovers: 7 (Chidom 3, Cross, McRae, McWilliam, Pullin).
Steals: 4 (Kabellis 2, Chidom, Pickett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cal Poly
|29
|35
|—
|64
|UC Riverside
|48
|49
|—
|97
A_703 (3,168).
View Comments