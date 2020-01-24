FG FT Reb
CAL POLY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harwell 25 1-5 2-2 0-1 0 1 4
Crowe 24 3-5 0-0 0-1 1 2 9
Ballard 23 5-12 4-8 1-7 0 3 16
J.Smith 23 4-8 2-3 0-3 1 5 12
K.Smith 18 0-3 0-0 1-4 1 2 0
Alexander 16 4-7 2-3 1-2 1 0 10
Jaakkola 15 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 3 2
Rogers 15 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Colvin 14 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Koroma 13 2-4 0-1 1-4 1 1 4
Taylor 12 2-5 1-2 1-1 2 1 5
Rice 2 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-59 13-21 6-25 9 21 64

Percentages: FG .373, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Crowe 3-4, Ballard 2-4, J.Smith 2-5, Colvin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Rice 0-1, Harwell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Alexander, J.Smith, Koroma).

Turnovers: 6 (J.Smith 2, Koroma 2, Ballard, K.Smith).

Steals: 3 (Alexander, Crowe, K.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UC RIVERSIDE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Martin 26 3-5 0-0 0-4 2 1 8
Kabellis 25 4-7 0-0 1-5 6 2 12
Chidom 23 5-11 6-6 3-9 2 1 18
Elkaz 20 4-6 2-2 0-2 0 1 14
Pickett 20 2-4 2-2 0-5 4 3 7
McRae 18 2-4 2-2 2-3 1 2 6
McWilliam 17 4-6 3-4 2-5 0 4 11
Pullin 17 1-4 0-1 0-4 4 1 2
McDonald 13 2-4 3-4 0-1 1 1 9
Mading 12 1-3 2-4 0-3 0 1 5
Watson 6 2-2 1-1 0-2 0 2 5
Cross 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-56 21-26 8-43 20 19 97

Percentages: FG .536, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 16-30, .533 (Kabellis 4-5, Elkaz 4-6, Chidom 2-4, Martin 2-4, McDonald 2-4, Mading 1-2, Pickett 1-2, Pullin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Chidom 2, Kabellis, McRae, McWilliam).

Turnovers: 7 (Chidom 3, Cross, McRae, McWilliam, Pullin).

Steals: 4 (Kabellis 2, Chidom, Pickett).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal Poly 29 35 64
UC Riverside 48 49 97

A_703 (3,168).