https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/UCLA-62-OREGON-ST-58-15000543.php
UCLA 62, OREGON ST. 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCLA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jaquez
|35
|6-12
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|14
|Campbell
|30
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|4
|7
|Singleton
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|2
|Hill
|21
|0-3
|4-4
|1-5
|3
|3
|4
|Bernard
|19
|3-5
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|3
|11
|Kyman
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Smith
|17
|4-6
|7-9
|2-3
|0
|5
|15
|Ali
|16
|1-5
|2-4
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Riley
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Olesinski
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-49
|16-21
|6-25
|12
|26
|62
Percentages: FG .408, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Bernard 2-4, Jaquez 2-4, Campbell 1-4, Kyman 1-5, Olesinski 0-1, Smith 0-1, Singleton 0-2, Ali 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Smith 3).
Turnovers: 10 (Jaquez 3, Riley 3, Ali, Bernard, Hill, Smith).
Steals: 13 (Jaquez 4, Campbell 2, Singleton 2, Ali, Bernard, Hill, Kyman, Riley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tinkle
|39
|4-14
|9-9
|1-8
|4
|4
|17
|Reichle
|38
|3-5
|3-4
|1-3
|3
|4
|12
|Thompson
|38
|4-9
|5-7
|2-6
|1
|3
|14
|Kelley
|31
|3-7
|2-5
|2-4
|1
|3
|8
|Hollins
|20
|1-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Hunt
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Miller-Moore
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Silva
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Lucas
|6
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|15-41
|23-29
|6-23
|10
|19
|58
Percentages: FG .366, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Reichle 3-4, Hollins 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Tinkle 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Kelley 4, Tinkle 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Thompson 5, Hollins 3, Hunt 3, Kelley, Reichle, Tinkle).
Steals: 4 (Reichle 2, Hunt, Tinkle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UCLA
|27
|35
|—
|62
|Oregon St.
|24
|34
|—
|58
.
View Comments