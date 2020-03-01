Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ARIZONA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gettings 23 1-4 2-2 2-4 1 4 4
Lee 15 1-4 0-0 0-4 0 3 2
Nnaji 31 6-9 3-9 3-5 2 4 16
Mannion 37 6-13 5-5 0-2 6 1 19
D.Smith 29 2-9 0-0 2-8 1 5 6
Hazzard 22 3-4 0-0 1-4 2 2 7
Baker 20 0-3 0-0 0-3 1 1 0
Koloko 20 4-7 0-0 2-3 0 4 8
Jeter 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 24-54 10-16 10-33 13 26 64

Percentages: FG .444, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Mannion 2-6, D.Smith 2-7, Hazzard 1-2, Nnaji 1-2, Baker 0-1, Gettings 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Koloko 2).

Turnovers: 12 (D.Smith 3, Lee 3, Koloko 2, Baker, Gettings, Hazzard, Mannion).

Steals: 5 (Mannion 2, Baker, D.Smith, Hazzard).

Technical Fouls: coach Sean Miller, 12:28 second.

FG FT Reb
UCLA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Olesinski 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Hill 23 0-3 6-8 0-5 0 2 6
Ali 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Campbell 36 1-11 5-6 1-3 8 3 7
C.Smith 35 5-15 5-8 2-6 0 3 17
Jaquez 34 4-10 2-4 3-7 1 1 11
Riley 21 2-3 7-8 2-4 0 4 11
Singleton 20 1-3 2-2 0-1 1 1 4
Kyman 16 3-5 0-0 0-4 0 2 8
Bernard 12 1-1 2-2 0-0 0 1 5
Totals 200 17-51 29-38 8-31 10 17 69

Percentages: FG .333, FT .763.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Kyman 2-4, C.Smith 2-5, Bernard 1-1, Jaquez 1-3, Singleton 0-2, Campbell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jaquez 2, Bernard, C.Smith, Riley).

Turnovers: 7 (C.Smith 4, Ali, Jaquez, Riley).

Steals: 3 (Bernard 2, Jaquez).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arizona 33 31 64
UCLA 27 42 69

