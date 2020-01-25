https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/UMASS-73-DUQUESNE-64-15004248.php
UMASS 73, DUQUESNE 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUQUESNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carry
|38
|6-12
|4-4
|1-7
|5
|2
|20
|Weathers
|36
|6-14
|1-5
|4-9
|3
|4
|13
|Austin
|34
|3-11
|2-3
|2-7
|1
|4
|8
|Norman
|30
|3-6
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|M.Hughes
|20
|2-4
|4-8
|2-4
|0
|5
|8
|Dunn-Martin
|18
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|1
|Steele
|14
|1-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|3
|Rotroff
|6
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Miller
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|F.Hughes
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-60
|13-25
|10-33
|13
|26
|64
Percentages: FG .367, FT .520.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Carry 4-7, Norman 2-4, Steele 1-5, Miller 0-1, Weathers 0-1, Dunn-Martin 0-2, Austin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (M.Hughes, Weathers).
Turnovers: 10 (Carry 5, Austin, Dunn-Martin, Norman, Steele, Weathers).
Steals: 4 (Carry 2, Austin, Norman).
Technical Fouls: Dukes, 2:55 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Santos
|34
|6-8
|2-2
|4-12
|1
|2
|15
|T.Mitchell
|34
|8-15
|7-9
|1-8
|2
|5
|25
|Diallo
|33
|1-7
|10-12
|4-13
|1
|3
|12
|Pierre
|27
|1-10
|3-4
|2-4
|1
|3
|5
|K.Mitchell
|22
|2-3
|0-1
|1-3
|3
|2
|4
|East
|18
|0-5
|2-4
|1-1
|5
|2
|2
|Clergeot
|14
|1-6
|3-3
|2-3
|1
|1
|6
|Baptiste
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Walker
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|27-35
|16-49
|14
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .350, FT .771.
3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (T.Mitchell 2-4, Santos 1-2, Clergeot 1-4, East 0-1, Walker 0-1, Diallo 0-3, Pierre 0-9).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Diallo, T.Mitchell).
Turnovers: 12 (Diallo 6, Clergeot 2, K.Mitchell 2, T.Mitchell 2).
Steals: 6 (Diallo 2, Santos 2, East, T.Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Duquesne
|30
|34
|—
|64
|UMass
|32
|41
|—
|73
A_2,785 (9,493).
