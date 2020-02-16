Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UMKC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Allick 15 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 4 0
Giles 25 4-9 2-4 0-3 2 4 10
Kamgain 16 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McKissic 35 8-9 2-2 0-4 3 2 20
Williams 23 1-2 1-1 0-1 0 3 3
Whitfield 34 6-11 0-0 0-2 0 1 15
Hardnett 33 1-7 4-4 0-1 3 2 7
White 16 1-4 2-2 1-7 2 4 4
Nesbitt 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-46 11-13 2-21 10 21 59

Percentages: FG .457, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Whitfield 3-7, McKissic 2-3, Hardnett 1-4, Giles 0-1, White 0-1, Kamgain 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Allick, White, Whitfield).

Turnovers: 14 (Whitfield 3, Allick 2, Hardnett 2, Kamgain 2, McKissic 2, White 2, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Allick, Giles, Kamgain, McKissic, Whitfield).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CS BAKERSFIELD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lee 27 5-12 2-2 2-5 1 5 13
Moore 29 3-8 2-6 0-2 4 1 8
Stith 18 2-5 3-3 2-4 2 4 7
Buckingham 23 0-2 2-2 1-8 3 0 2
Perry 34 3-7 1-2 1-3 1 1 7
Edler-Davis 25 2-4 2-2 3-5 0 3 6
McCall 25 3-4 2-2 1-3 0 1 8
Allen 11 1-6 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Person 5 0-0 0-2 2-2 0 0 0
Readus 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 19-48 14-21 12-33 11 17 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Lee 1-4, Edler-Davis 0-1, McCall 0-1, Moore 0-1, Stith 0-1, Allen 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen, Edler-Davis, Lee, Moore).

Turnovers: 13 (Moore 4, Lee 3, Perry 2, Allen, Edler-Davis, McCall, Stith).

Steals: 4 (Lee 2, Moore, Readus).

Technical Fouls: None.

UMKC 25 34 59
CS Bakersfield 23 30 53

A_1,909 (3,800).