FG FT Reb
WILLIAM PEACE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burwell 27 2-5 4-5 2-4 1 2 8
T.Bryant 24 1-3 1-2 1-6 0 4 3
Ferguson 20 3-8 1-1 0-0 0 0 8
Sellers 20 3-7 0-0 1-4 0 5 8
B.Bryant 19 1-7 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Gaylord 19 0-4 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Hubert 16 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 3 0
Whitmore 16 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Tyrell 14 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Owens 11 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Thomas 6 1-1 1-2 0-0 0 1 3
Jackson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ward 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Gilleskie 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Jefferson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Maske 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Mason 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 11-44 9-12 5-21 3 20 34

Percentages: FG .250, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Sellers 2-5, Ferguson 1-6, Hubert 0-1, Owens 0-1, T.Bryant 0-1, Whitmore 0-1, Gaylord 0-2, Tyrell 0-2, B.Bryant 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Bryant).

Turnovers: 32 (Whitmore 7, Gaylord 6, Sellers 6, Burwell 3, T.Bryant 3, Ferguson 2, B.Bryant, Maske, Owens, Tyrell, Ward).

Steals: 7 (Gaylord 3, Sellers 2, Owens, T.Bryant).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UNC-GREENSBORO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dickey 21 4-7 4-5 4-9 2 0 12
Hunter 20 1-5 4-4 0-3 0 3 6
Leyte 19 4-8 2-4 3-3 0 0 10
Allegri 18 2-4 0-0 1-2 2 1 5
Galloway 17 2-4 0-0 1-7 2 0 5
Massey 17 3-6 0-0 0-0 2 2 7
Hueitt 16 4-10 2-2 0-0 0 4 14
Ke.Langley 16 3-4 2-2 0-1 0 1 10
Miller 16 8-10 2-3 0-1 0 0 18
Abdulsalam 15 4-6 0-1 3-7 1 2 8
Ko.Langley 13 2-2 2-2 1-4 2 0 6
Thompson 10 1-1 3-3 1-2 1 2 5
Tankelewicz 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 38-67 21-26 14-39 12 15 106

Percentages: FG .567, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Hueitt 4-10, Ke.Langley 2-3, Allegri 1-2, Galloway 1-3, Massey 1-4, Hunter 0-1, Leyte 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdulsalam, Thompson).

Turnovers: 14 (Allegri 3, Dickey 2, Ko.Langley 2, Miller 2, Abdulsalam, Hueitt, Ke.Langley, Leyte, Thompson).

Steals: 23 (Ko.Langley 5, Miller 5, Allegri 3, Dickey 3, Hueitt 2, Ke.Langley 2, Galloway, Hunter, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

William Peace 12 22 34
UNC-Greensboro 45 61 106

A_2,372 (23,500).