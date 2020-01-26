https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/UTAH-VALLEY-73-GRAND-CANYON-69-15004885.php
UTAH VALLEY 73, GRAND CANYON 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH VALLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Washington
|34
|8-16
|4-6
|1-1
|4
|1
|24
|Jardine
|32
|5-9
|0-0
|2-13
|0
|2
|10
|Averette
|30
|3-6
|2-2
|0-6
|6
|3
|8
|White
|26
|4-10
|1-3
|1-6
|1
|4
|10
|Morley
|20
|2-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Overton
|20
|3-7
|0-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Olojakpoke
|19
|1-3
|3-6
|0-5
|1
|4
|5
|Havsa
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Woodbury
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|10-23
|5-35
|14
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .491, FT .435.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Washington 4-9, Havsa 2-3, White 1-5, Overton 0-1, Woodbury 0-1, Averette 0-2, Jardine 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Olojakpoke 4, Overton 2, Jardine).
Turnovers: 5 (Averette 2, Washington 2, Overton).
Steals: 7 (Olojakpoke 2, Washington 2, Averette, Overton, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAND CANYON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Johnson
|37
|6-14
|9-12
|0-3
|1
|3
|21
|Lever
|36
|8-17
|3-4
|5-14
|4
|3
|20
|Blacksher
|35
|2-6
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|5
|4
|Dixon
|31
|4-12
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|12
|Jenkins
|22
|1-6
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|2
|3
|Okpoh
|21
|1-1
|2-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Brown
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|17-24
|9-36
|13
|16
|69
Percentages: FG .400, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Dixon 2-7, Brown 1-2, Lever 1-5, Blacksher 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, C.Johnson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Okpoh).
Turnovers: 9 (Blacksher 3, Jenkins 2, Lever 2, C.Johnson, Dixon).
Steals: 1 (C.Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah Valley
|32
|41
|—
|73
|Grand Canyon
|30
|39
|—
|69
A_7,034 (7,000).
