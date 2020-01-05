FG FT Reb
UTAH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bogdanovic 29:51 4-13 4-5 2-5 0 1 14
O'Neale 27:44 1-6 0-0 0-4 2 2 3
Gobert 33:33 3-8 2-4 7-17 4 3 8
Ingles 32:56 4-11 0-0 0-4 5 0 11
Mitchell 35:07 14-21 0-1 0-3 6 1 32
Clarkson 26:29 3-8 0-0 0-1 1 2 7
Mudiay 18:06 5-11 2-2 2-6 2 0 12
Niang 16:36 5-8 0-0 0-5 3 1 15
Bradley 14:26 2-5 1-2 3-6 0 0 5
Tucker 4:33 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Morgan 00:34 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 42-93 9-14 14-51 23 10 109

Percentages: FG .452, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 16-40, .400 (Niang 5-8, Mitchell 4-7, Ingles 3-9, Bogdanovic 2-6, Clarkson 1-3, O'Neale 1-5, Mudiay 0-1, Tucker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarkson 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Bogdanovic 3, Ingles 2, Mitchell 2, Clarkson).

Steals: 3 (Gobert, Ingles, O'Neale).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
ORLANDO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gordon 33:43 4-11 2-2 1-12 2 1 11
Iwundu 31:16 3-5 2-3 0-4 0 2 9
Vucevic 32:37 9-19 1-3 5-13 2 2 22
Fournier 31:50 4-15 0-0 0-3 4 2 9
Fultz 28:30 3-9 0-0 0-3 7 2 6
Ross 29:55 9-16 4-4 0-3 0 1 24
Augustin 23:56 2-5 0-0 0-0 5 0 5
Bamba 14:38 2-3 0-0 2-5 1 1 5
Birch 11:24 1-1 0-0 1-3 0 1 2
Frazier Jr. 00:44 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Jefferson 00:44 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Magette 00:44 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 38-85 9-12 9-46 21 12 96

Percentages: FG .447, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Vucevic 3-8, Ross 2-8, Bamba 1-1, Frazier Jr. 1-1, Iwundu 1-1, Augustin 1-3, Gordon 1-4, Fournier 1-8, Fultz 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Vucevic 3, Bamba 2, Iwundu).

Turnovers: 10 (Gordon 3, Augustin 2, Bamba, Fultz, Iwundu, Magette, Vucevic).

Steals: 6 (Bamba 2, Fournier 2, Gordon 2).

Technical Fouls: None

Utah 33 19 24 33 109
Orlando 25 22 28 21 96

A_16,913 (18,846).