FG FT Reb
VERMONT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davis 29 6-10 3-4 5-7 0 4 16
Lamb 26 1-5 5-6 1-5 2 3 7
E.Duncan 35 7-10 0-0 0-1 2 2 18
Shungu 30 4-10 2-6 2-6 5 1 11
Smith 32 5-12 2-2 0-4 3 3 15
Powell 20 1-3 0-0 0-6 1 1 2
R.Duncan 12 0-0 0-0 0-2 2 2 0
Patella 12 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Deloney 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-51 12-18 8-33 15 16 69

Percentages: FG .471, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (E.Duncan 4-7, Smith 3-6, Davis 1-3, Shungu 1-5, Deloney 0-1, Lamb 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lamb).

Turnovers: 11 (Lamb 3, Shungu 3, Smith 2, Davis, Patella, R.Duncan).

Steals: 2 (Lamb, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HARTFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marks 37 1-5 3-4 1-6 2 2 6
Stafl 28 2-7 2-2 0-2 3 3 6
Carter 38 10-19 1-2 0-4 6 3 26
Flowers 24 3-7 0-0 0-1 1 5 7
Ellison 40 8-11 7-12 4-12 3 3 23
Boxus 13 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Dunne 13 0-0 0-1 1-1 0 0 0
Henry 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-53 13-21 7-27 15 17 68

Percentages: FG .453, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Carter 5-9, Marks 1-2, Flowers 1-4, Boxus 0-1, Stafl 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunne, Ellison, Flowers).

Turnovers: 10 (Ellison 3, Flowers 3, Carter 2, Marks, Stafl).

Steals: 9 (Carter 5, Ellison 2, Marks 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Vermont 28 41 69
Hartford 26 42 68

A_1,734 (4,017).