FG FT Reb
CLEMSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Simms 40 6-16 2-4 1-3 2 2 16
Dawes 31 5-12 0-1 0-8 0 4 11
Newman 33 3-5 0-0 1-4 3 2 7
Trapp 33 0-4 0-0 0-5 2 1 0
Mack 32 3-10 2-2 2-7 1 4 10
Scott 13 0-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Hemenway 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Moore 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Tyson 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 17-52 4-7 5-29 8 16 44

Percentages: FG .327, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Simms 2-5, Mack 2-9, Newman 1-2, Dawes 1-6, Hemenway 0-1, Scott 0-1, Trapp 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Simms 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Mack 3, Simms 2, Trapp 2, Dawes, Hemenway).

Steals: 5 (Simms 2, Dawes, Mack, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diakite 35 4-10 4-6 1-8 1 1 13
Huff 35 4-8 2-4 2-10 0 3 10
Clark 37 0-3 1-3 0-2 10 2 1
Key 36 6-13 3-4 2-8 2 1 19
Woldetensae 20 1-6 0-0 0-1 0 3 3
Stattmann 23 2-4 0-0 0-4 0 1 5
Morsell 11 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Coleman 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-46 10-17 5-34 13 11 51

Percentages: FG .370, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Key 4-6, Stattmann 1-1, Diakite 1-3, Woldetensae 1-6, Clark 0-1, Morsell 0-1, Huff 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Huff 4, Diakite 2, Morsell).

Turnovers: 8 (Clark 4, Diakite 2, Stattmann, Woldetensae).

Steals: 5 (Woldetensae 2, Clark, Diakite, Key).

Technical Fouls: None.

Clemson 14 30 44
Virginia 26 25 51

A_13,580 (14,593).