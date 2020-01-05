FG FT Reb
NORTH CAROLINA (11-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tshitenge 26 6-7 0-0 4-7 0 4 12
Bailey 32 2-6 3-4 1-9 4 2 7
Bennett 40 9-19 4-7 2-8 2 2 26
Koenen 37 6-18 2-3 2-6 6 4 15
Muhammad 32 3-13 4-5 0-2 2 5 10
Church 12 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Duckett 0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Tucker 21 0-1 0-0 1-5 1 1 0
Totals 200 26-67 13-19 13-43 15 18 70

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 5-23, (Bennett 4-9, Koenen 1-3, Muhammad 0-7, Church 0-3, Tucker 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey 1, Muhammad 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Koenen 3, Muhammad 3, Tshitenge 2, Bailey 2, Bennett 1)

Steals: 5 (Tshitenge 1, Bailey 1, Bennett 1, Koenen 1, Muhammad 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA TECH (11-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rivers 29 5-8 1-2 2-7 2 2 11
Kitley 23 2-5 2-2 1-7 0 2 6
Cole 37 2-9 5-7 0-2 9 1 9
Mabrey 30 4-10 5-6 0-1 0 4 15
Sheppard 33 6-11 0-0 0-3 1 2 16
Baptiste 28 7-15 1-2 3-9 0 2 16
Geiman 10 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
King 10 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-61 14-19 7-35 12 15 76

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 8-22, (Sheppard 4-8, Mabrey 2-8, Baptiste 1-2, Geiman 1-1, Cole 0-1, King 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 2, Cole 2, Rivers 1, Baptiste 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Cole 4, Rivers 2, Sheppard 2, Baptiste 1, King 1)

Steals: 2 (Cole 1, Baptiste 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

North Carolina 17 15 17 21 —70
Virginia Tech 17 19 22 18 —76

A_1,939.

Officials_Saif Esho, Jeffrey Smith, Maj Forsberg.