VIRGINIA TECH 76, NORTH CAROLINA 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA (11-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tshitenge
|26
|6-7
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|4
|12
|Bailey
|32
|2-6
|3-4
|1-9
|4
|2
|7
|Bennett
|40
|9-19
|4-7
|2-8
|2
|2
|26
|Koenen
|37
|6-18
|2-3
|2-6
|6
|4
|15
|Muhammad
|32
|3-13
|4-5
|0-2
|2
|5
|10
|Church
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Duckett
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-67
|13-19
|13-43
|15
|18
|70
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 5-23, (Bennett 4-9, Koenen 1-3, Muhammad 0-7, Church 0-3, Tucker 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey 1, Muhammad 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Koenen 3, Muhammad 3, Tshitenge 2, Bailey 2, Bennett 1)
Steals: 5 (Tshitenge 1, Bailey 1, Bennett 1, Koenen 1, Muhammad 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA TECH (11-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rivers
|29
|5-8
|1-2
|2-7
|2
|2
|11
|Kitley
|23
|2-5
|2-2
|1-7
|0
|2
|6
|Cole
|37
|2-9
|5-7
|0-2
|9
|1
|9
|Mabrey
|30
|4-10
|5-6
|0-1
|0
|4
|15
|Sheppard
|33
|6-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|16
|Baptiste
|28
|7-15
|1-2
|3-9
|0
|2
|16
|Geiman
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|King
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|14-19
|7-35
|12
|15
|76
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 8-22, (Sheppard 4-8, Mabrey 2-8, Baptiste 1-2, Geiman 1-1, Cole 0-1, King 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 2, Cole 2, Rivers 1, Baptiste 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Cole 4, Rivers 2, Sheppard 2, Baptiste 1, King 1)
Steals: 2 (Cole 1, Baptiste 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Carolina
|17
|15
|17
|21
|—70
|Virginia Tech
|17
|19
|22
|18
|—76
A_1,939.
Officials_Saif Esho, Jeffrey Smith, Maj Forsberg.
