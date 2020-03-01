https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vanderbilt-70-No-15-Kentucky-64-15097162.php
Vanderbilt 70, No. 15 Kentucky 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT (14-15)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fasoula
|35
|10-13
|4-6
|4-9
|1
|3
|24
|Love
|30
|5-9
|4-7
|2-7
|0
|4
|14
|Newby
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Cambridge
|36
|5-7
|1-2
|0-6
|2
|2
|12
|Hall
|35
|3-13
|1-2
|1-5
|7
|2
|7
|Smith
|12
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|1
|Carter
|28
|4-11
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|1
|10
|Washington
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|13-21
|8-37
|12
|20
|70
Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .619.
3-Point Goals: 1-3, .333 (Cambridge 1-2, Hall 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cambridge 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Love 6, Hall 2, Carter 2, Newby 1, Cambridge 1, Team 1)
Steals: 8 (Fasoula 3, Hall 2, Love 1, Cambridge 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY (21-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anyagaligbo
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|3
|2
|McKinney
|35
|4-8
|1-2
|4-7
|0
|2
|10
|Haines
|27
|1-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|2
|Howard
|35
|7-19
|7-10
|1-6
|2
|2
|26
|Roper
|24
|2-5
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Wyatt
|11
|0-2
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|4
|2
|Cole
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Green
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Paschal
|19
|0-5
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|1
|Patterson
|11
|3-6
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|4
|9
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-60
|17-24
|11-35
|9
|21
|64
Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Howard 5-11, McKinney 1-2, Patterson 1-3, Haines 0-6, Green 0-1, Paschal 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (McKinney 1, Howard 1, Roper 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Anyagaligbo 2, Roper 2, Paschal 2, McKinney 1, Wyatt 1, Cole 1, Green 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (McKinney 2, Howard 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kentucky
|15
|14
|26
|9
|—
|64
|Vanderbilt
|16
|14
|16
|24
|—
|70
A_3,081
Officials_Gina Cross, Billy Smith, Doug Knight
