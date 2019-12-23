https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-3-San-Jose-1-14926678.php
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
|Vegas
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
|San Jose
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Stastny 8 (Tuch, Zykov), 17:31.
Third Period_2, San Jose, Couture 11 (Burns, Hertl), 3:54. 3, Vegas, Theodore 4 (Karlsson, Hague), 8:05. 4, Vegas, Marchessault 11 (Smith, Karlsson), 16:35.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 13-10-14_37. San Jose 7-11-20_38.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Subban 5-5-3 (38 shots-37 saves). San Jose, Dell 4-5-1 (37-34).
A_17,015 (17,562). T_2:25.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Murphy.
