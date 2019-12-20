THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 20, 2019

Vegas Golden Knights
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 67 Max Pacioretty 38 15 21 36 5 19 4 0 1 151 .099
F 61 Mark Stone 38 13 21 34 0 15 5 0 2 99 .131
F 71 William Karlsson 38 10 20 30 7 14 2 2 1 81 .123
F 19 Reilly Smith 38 14 14 28 6 12 2 2 2 98 .143
F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 38 11 15 26 -6 12 3 0 2 132 .083
D 27 Shea Theodore 38 4 15 19 6 16 0 0 0 102 .039
F 26 Paul Stastny 38 8 6 14 -8 18 4 0 3 68 .118
D 88 Nate Schmidt 26 2 11 13 -4 4 0 0 0 51 .039
F 9 Cody Glass 32 4 7 11 -7 6 1 0 0 42 .095
F 28 William Carrier 38 4 6 10 1 23 0 0 1 59 .068
F 89 Alex Tuch 21 5 5 10 -2 4 2 0 1 50 .100
F 21 Cody Eakin 24 3 4 7 -6 12 0 0 0 38 .079
D 22 Nick Holden 29 4 3 7 -4 4 1 0 0 45 .089
F 92 Tomas Nosek 35 5 2 7 1 8 0 1 1 50 .100
D 5 Deryk Engelland 33 1 5 6 5 22 0 0 1 42 .024
D 14 Nicolas Hague 27 0 6 6 -1 22 0 0 0 30 .000
D 3 Brayden McNabb 38 2 4 6 -3 32 0 1 0 36 .056
F 75 Ryan Reaves 38 3 3 6 -2 28 0 0 0 31 .097
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 9 3 2 5 5 4 0 0 0 10 .300
D 15 Jon Merrill 33 0 3 3 3 20 0 0 0 27 .000
F 10 Nicolas Roy 7 1 2 3 1 6 0 0 1 6 .167
F 7 Valentin Zykov 13 1 2 3 -1 6 1 0 0 17 .059
F 73 Brandon Pirri 11 0 1 1 -3 6 0 0 0 19 .000
D 45 Jake Bischoff 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 6 .000
D 4 Jimmy Schuldt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 38 113 178 291 -9 331 25 6 16 1291 .088
OPPONENT TOTALS 38 110 186 296 2 309 21 2 19 1187 .093

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Marc-Andre Fleury 25 1458 2.63 14 7 3 2 64 752 0.915 0 0 6
30 Malcolm Subban 13 751 2.96 5 5 3 0 37 383 0.903 0 0 0
35 Oscar Dansk 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 37 0.838 0 0 0
40 Garret Sparks 1 27 4.44 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 38 2312 2.87 19 13 6 2 109 1186 .907 113 178 331
OPPONENT TOTALS 38 2312 2.89 19 14 5 1 110 1288 .912 110 186 309