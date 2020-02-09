https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Virginia-Tech-72-North-Carolina-63-15042793.php
Virginia Tech 72, North Carolina 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA TECH (17-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rivers
|23
|2-8
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|3
|4
|Kitley
|25
|7-10
|3-6
|2-5
|0
|4
|17
|Cole
|37
|2-9
|4-8
|1-8
|3
|4
|8
|Mabrey
|39
|2-9
|12-12
|0-3
|2
|2
|18
|Sheppard
|31
|6-17
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|4
|15
|Baptiste
|21
|2-7
|3-4
|4-8
|2
|4
|7
|Obouh Fegue
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|0
|King
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-63
|22-30
|14-45
|12
|24
|72
Percentages: FG 34.921, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Sheppard 3-11, Mabrey 2-7, King 1-1, Rivers 0-1, Cole 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Obouh Fegue 3, Rivers 2, Kitley 2)
Turnovers: 14 (Cole 6, Sheppard 3, Baptiste 2, King 2, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Rivers 2, Sheppard 2, Cole 1, Baptiste 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA (16-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tshitenge
|34
|2-6
|4-9
|3-8
|1
|2
|8
|Bailey
|34
|6-15
|1-1
|0-6
|3
|5
|13
|Bennett
|40
|5-20
|4-5
|1-5
|6
|2
|14
|Koenen
|39
|6-14
|6-8
|1-10
|1
|5
|19
|Muhammad
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Church
|15
|1-2
|6-7
|0-0
|0
|3
|8
|Daniel
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker
|18
|0-1
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|3
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-62
|22-32
|13-44
|11
|25
|63
Percentages: FG 32.258, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Koenen 1-5, Bennett 0-4, Muhammad 0-1, Church 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bailey 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Bailey 4, Muhammad 4, Bennett 2, Koenen 2, Tshitenge 1, Daniel 1)
Steals: 8 (Koenen 2, Muhammad 2, Tucker 2, Bailey 1, Bennett 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Tucker 1)
|Virginia Tech
|17
|17
|16
|22
|—
|72
|North Carolina
|15
|16
|16
|16
|—
|63
A_2,536
Officials_Timothy Bryant, Katie Lukanich, Ed Sidlasky
