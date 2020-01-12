https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/W-KENTUCKY-69-MIDDLE-TENNESSEE-53-14968500.php
W. KENTUCKY 69, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hollingsworth
|37
|5-10
|6-9
|1-5
|2
|2
|18
|Rawls
|36
|1-6
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|1
|4
|Anderson
|35
|5-6
|5-7
|0-6
|1
|1
|15
|Williams
|33
|5-11
|4-4
|2-8
|0
|4
|14
|Savage
|29
|4-8
|0-1
|2-5
|1
|5
|9
|Gambrell
|19
|3-7
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|0
|7
|Cozart
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Horton
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-50
|17-26
|6-31
|7
|16
|69
Percentages: FG .480, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Hollingsworth 2-2, Gambrell 1-3, Savage 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Rawls 0-2, Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson).
Turnovers: 11 (Williams 5, Anderson 3, Hollingsworth 2, Cozart).
Steals: 6 (Hollingsworth 3, Anderson 2, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|39
|5-18
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|13
|Scurry
|32
|5-6
|5-7
|2-6
|0
|4
|15
|Green
|31
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|2
|2
|Johnson
|31
|4-8
|4-6
|4-9
|0
|4
|13
|Sims
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|3
|Lawrence
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|5
|Millner
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Jackson
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Millin
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|9-13
|7-30
|9
|23
|53
Percentages: FG .358, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Jones 3-9, Johnson 1-1, Lawrence 1-3, Sims 1-3, Millin 0-1, Millner 0-2, Green 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Scurry).
Turnovers: 17 (Johnson 5, Green 3, Jackson 3, Jones 3, Sims 2, Lawrence).
Steals: 2 (Johnson 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Kentucky
|42
|27
|—
|69
|Middle Tennessee
|24
|29
|—
|53
A_1,352 (11,520).
