FG FT Reb
OHIO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Preston 40 4-12 2-2 0-4 7 1 11
Vander Plas 37 6-17 2-2 3-13 2 2 16
Dartis 23 5-12 1-1 0-1 0 4 14
McDay 22 3-8 0-0 1-3 0 4 6
Roderick 21 2-8 0-0 1-3 0 1 6
Murrell 19 2-5 3-4 3-7 1 3 7
Ogbonda 17 1-4 0-0 2-5 0 5 2
Foster 13 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Mil.Brown 6 1-3 1-2 1-1 0 2 3
Springs 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-71 9-11 12-40 10 23 65

Percentages: FG .338, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 8-33, .242 (Dartis 3-10, Roderick 2-5, Vander Plas 2-9, Preston 1-3, Mil.Brown 0-1, Murrell 0-2, McDay 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Vander Plas).

Turnovers: 9 (Preston 3, Dartis 2, Vander Plas 2, Mil.Brown, Ogbonda).

Steals: 6 (Dartis 2, Foster, McDay, Murrell, Vander Plas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
W. MICHIGAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Flowers 36 4-10 4-4 0-7 4 1 15
Johnson 34 7-13 3-3 3-8 1 2 18
Wright 28 4-8 8-9 1-4 0 2 16
Artis White 26 4-10 7-7 0-3 1 2 18
Cruz 22 1-5 2-3 1-5 1 4 4
Whitens 18 2-3 0-0 0-3 2 4 4
Printy 12 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Barrs 10 1-1 0-2 1-4 1 2 2
Martin 10 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Boyer-Richard 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Emilien 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-54 24-28 6-36 10 20 77

Percentages: FG .426, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Flowers 3-4, Artis White 3-9, Johnson 1-2, Martin 0-1, Printy 0-1, Whitens 0-1, Cruz 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Wright).

Turnovers: 10 (Flowers 3, Barrs 2, Johnson 2, Artis White, Cruz, Wright).

Steals: 2 (Artis White, Flowers).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ohio 24 41 65
W. Michigan 33 44 77

A_2,683 (5,421).