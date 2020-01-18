FG FT Reb
OREGON ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tinkle 39 9-20 4-4 1-7 2 3 22
Thompson 37 5-10 4-6 0-5 2 3 14
Kelley 31 5-8 1-2 3-5 3 0 11
Reichle 19 1-5 0-0 0-2 0 5 3
Miller-Moore 18 5-5 0-0 2-2 2 0 10
Lucas 15 0-1 2-2 0-2 1 1 2
Hunt 14 3-6 1-1 0-3 0 4 8
Hollins 13 2-5 0-0 0-2 3 3 4
Silva 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 2
Vernon 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Dastrup 2 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-62 12-15 7-29 15 21 76

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Hunt 1-2, Reichle 1-2, Lucas 0-1, Hollins 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Tinkle 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kelley 3, Tinkle).

Turnovers: 9 (Thompson 3, Tinkle 2, Kelley, Lucas, Reichle, Silva).

Steals: 3 (Kelley, Thompson, Tinkle).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bonton 39 8-13 14-14 1-8 8 2 34
Elleby 38 7-15 6-6 2-9 5 3 22
Pollard 38 5-9 0-0 0-3 0 3 10
Williams 33 6-8 5-7 0-1 3 2 17
Rodman 30 2-6 0-0 1-4 0 2 6
Robinson 14 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Kunc 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Rapp 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-55 25-27 5-28 16 16 89

Percentages: FG .509, FT .926.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Bonton 4-7, Rodman 2-4, Elleby 2-7, Robinson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bonton, Williams).

Turnovers: 8 (Bonton 2, Elleby 2, Kunc, Pollard, Robinson, Williams).

Steals: 4 (Rodman 2, Bonton, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oregon St. 40 36 76
Washington St. 46 43 89

.