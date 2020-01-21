FG FT Reb
WINTHROP Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Vaudrin 32 2-6 0-3 0-4 6 4 4
Ferguson 29 3-9 1-2 3-7 0 3 9
Hale 26 4-13 2-2 2-6 1 0 12
Burns 25 8-12 3-6 2-8 2 3 19
Anumba 23 1-2 2-2 1-3 0 3 5
Zunic 21 2-3 0-0 0-2 1 0 4
Claxton 18 1-2 1-2 1-6 0 3 3
R.Jones 15 0-4 1-4 2-2 2 2 1
Falden 8 1-5 0-0 1-2 0 0 3
King 3 0-1 1-2 2-2 0 0 1
Totals 200 22-57 11-23 14-42 12 18 61

Percentages: FG .386, FT .478.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Ferguson 2-6, Hale 2-10, Falden 1-1, Anumba 1-2, Zunic 0-1, Vaudrin 0-3, R.Jones 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns 3).

Turnovers: 10 (Burns 4, Vaudrin 3, Anumba, Hale, R.Jones).

Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Burns, Hale).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
RADFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
C.Jones 36 7-15 5-6 2-10 3 1 20
Hicks 34 2-9 0-0 1-5 3 2 6
Fields 33 3-10 3-4 1-2 3 3 12
Eke 22 2-6 0-5 2-6 0 3 4
Butts 18 3-7 0-0 1-5 0 2 6
Holland 18 1-2 0-0 2-3 0 2 2
Djonkam 13 2-4 0-0 2-3 0 1 4
Greene 9 0-4 0-0 1-1 1 2 0
Hutchinson 7 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Walker 5 0-3 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Morton-Robertson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jeffers 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-64 8-15 14-38 10 19 56

Percentages: FG .328, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Fields 3-7, Hicks 2-8, C.Jones 1-4, Jeffers 0-1, Walker 0-1, Hutchinson 0-2, Butts 0-3, Greene 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Eke).

Turnovers: 8 (C.Jones 2, Fields 2, Eke, Hicks, Holland, Hutchinson).

Steals: 6 (C.Jones 2, Fields 2, Butts, Eke).

Technical Fouls: None.

Winthrop 27 34 61
Radford 20 36 56

A_1,948 (3,205).