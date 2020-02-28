Recommended Video:

WINTHROP Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anumba 29 3-4 3-5 1-7 1 2 9
Ferguson 34 10-15 1-1 4-8 3 2 22
Vaudrin 25 2-4 3-3 0-2 5 3 7
Zunic 21 2-8 0-1 2-7 0 3 4
Hale 28 6-13 4-8 1-5 2 1 19
Jones 22 3-6 5-8 0-2 4 1 12
Falden 18 2-6 0-0 2-3 0 2 5
Claxton 14 4-4 4-5 1-1 0 3 12
King 9 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-62 20-31 11-37 15 17 90

Percentages: FG .516, FT .645.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Hale 3-9, Falden 1-2, Jones 1-2, Ferguson 1-4, Anumba 0-1, King 0-1, Vaudrin 0-1, Zunic 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ferguson).

Turnovers: 11 (Hale 4, Ferguson 3, Anumba, Falden, Jones, Vaudrin).

Steals: 8 (Hale 3, Ferguson 2, Anumba, Claxton, King).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SC-UPSTATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tate 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Zink 24 3-3 2-4 1-4 2 3 8
Booker 12 1-3 0-0 0-3 0 0 2
Bruner 34 4-11 2-3 2-4 9 3 13
Jernigan 18 2-8 1-2 0-1 3 1 6
Hammond 22 3-8 1-2 0-2 2 4 10
White 22 4-8 0-0 0-3 5 4 12
Martin 18 2-5 2-2 1-1 1 2 6
Mozone 15 5-7 0-0 0-2 0 3 13
Goodloe 14 1-3 0-0 0-5 2 2 3
Aldrich 10 1-2 0-0 1-1 1 2 3
Smith 6 2-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 4
Watson 2 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 28-60 10-15 5-27 25 26 82

Percentages: FG .467, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (White 4-8, Hammond 3-5, Mozone 3-5, Bruner 3-6, Aldrich 1-1, Goodloe 1-3, Jernigan 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, Zink 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Hammond 4, Jernigan 3, White 3, Bruner, Tate).

Steals: 4 (Jernigan 2, Smith, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Winthrop 38 52 90
SC-Upstate 38 44 82

A_833 (878).