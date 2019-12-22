WISCONSIN 83, MILWAUKEE 64
Roy 7-13 8-10 25, Lucas 4-10 0-1 10, Thomas 4-8 0-2 8, Abram 4-8 0-0 9, Brown 2-4 0-0 6, Sessoms 1-3 2-4 4, Wilbourn 0-2 0-0 0, Henderson 0-2 2-2 2, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Behrendt 0-0 0-0 0, Bingham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 12-19 64.
Davison 0-3 3-4 3, Trice 11-14 4-6 31, Reuvers 8-12 4-4 22, Ford 2-3 1-2 7, King 0-3 0-0 0, Pritzl 1-4 0-0 3, Wahl 0-3 2-2 2, Anderson 1-3 1-2 3, Potter 3-6 6-6 12, McGrory 0-1 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Cuevas 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 21-26 83.
Halftime_Wisconsin 43-41. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 8-17 (Roy 3-5, Brown 2-3, Lucas 2-5, Abram 1-2, Wilbourn 0-2), Wisconsin 10-22 (Trice 5-6, Ford 2-2, Reuvers 2-4, Pritzl 1-3, McGrory 0-1, Potter 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Davison 0-2). Rebounds_Milwaukee 26 (Sessoms 6), Wisconsin 34 (Trice, Reuvers, Wahl, Potter 5). Assists_Milwaukee 9 (Lucas 4), Wisconsin 17 (Davison 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 22, Wisconsin 19.