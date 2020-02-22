https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/WYOMING-78-AIR-FORCE-72-15076814.php
WYOMING 78, AIR FORCE 72
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WYOMING
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Banks
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Hendricks
|28
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|3
|Maldonado
|33
|7-12
|3-4
|0-7
|5
|4
|19
|Marble
|22
|3-6
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|4
|7
|T.Taylor
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Milton
|35
|9-14
|6-8
|0-4
|3
|2
|28
|Foster
|30
|3-8
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|6
|Porter
|18
|2-5
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|4
|9
|Fornstrom
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-55
|13-16
|4-30
|14
|21
|78
Percentages: FG .509, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Milton 4-7, Maldonado 2-4, Marble 1-1, Porter 1-3, Hendricks 1-5, T.Taylor 0-1, Foster 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Marble, Porter).
Turnovers: 14 (Foster 4, A.Banks 3, Hendricks 3, Maldonado 2, Milton, T.Taylor).
Steals: 5 (A.Banks, Foster, Maldonado, Marble, T.Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AIR FORCE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scottie
|31
|7-18
|3-7
|2-7
|1
|1
|17
|Swan
|28
|5-9
|3-5
|3-9
|3
|3
|14
|Brown
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Morris
|32
|4-11
|5-7
|1-4
|2
|2
|13
|Tomes
|25
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|5
|7
|Walker
|26
|4-8
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|11
|Joyce
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Van Soelen
|8
|0-0
|4-6
|0-2
|2
|0
|4
|Kinrade
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Akaya
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|M.Taylor
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|17-27
|6-30
|10
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .464, FT .630.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Swan 1-1, Tomes 1-3, Walker 1-3, Joyce 0-1, Scottie 0-1, Morris 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (Swan 6, Scottie 3, Akaya, Kinrade, Morris, Tomes, Walker).
Steals: 4 (Walker 2, M.Taylor, Morris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wyoming
|31
|47
|—
|78
|Air Force
|30
|42
|—
|72
A_1,529 (5,858).
View Comments