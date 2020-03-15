Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2020

Washington Capitals
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 74 John Carlson 69 15 60 75 12 26 2 0 6 189 .079
F 8 Alex Ovechkin 68 48 19 67 -12 30 13 0 3 311 .154
F 19 Nicklas Backstrom 61 12 42 54 -1 14 2 0 0 132 .091
F 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov 63 19 33 52 -2 40 6 0 0 129 .147
F 13 Jakub Vrana 69 25 27 52 3 18 1 0 6 187 .134
F 77 T.J. Oshie 69 26 23 49 4 26 10 0 4 133 .195
F 43 Tom Wilson 68 21 23 44 -3 93 5 1 5 154 .136
F 20 Lars Eller 69 16 23 39 3 48 2 1 1 151 .106
D 9 Dmitry Orlov 69 4 23 27 5 36 1 0 2 105 .038
F 62 Carl Hagelin 58 8 17 25 12 16 0 1 2 107 .075
F 14 Richard Panik 59 9 13 22 16 36 0 0 1 67 .134
D 6 Michal Kempny 58 3 15 18 19 22 0 0 0 73 .041
F 21 Garnet Hathaway 66 9 7 16 6 79 0 0 1 80 .113
F 26 Nic Dowd 56 7 8 15 11 28 0 3 1 52 .135
D 33 Radko Gudas 63 2 13 15 15 40 0 0 1 90 .022
F 28 Brendan Leipsic 61 3 8 11 3 13 0 0 1 49 .061
F 72 Travis Boyd 24 3 7 10 9 2 0 0 0 26 .115
D 34 Jonas Siegenthaler 64 2 7 9 11 43 0 0 1 49 .041
D 3 Nick Jensen 68 0 8 8 1 13 0 0 0 61 .000
F 17 Ilya Kovalchuk 7 1 3 4 0 4 0 0 0 18 .056
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 24 3 1 4 5 6 0 0 2 18 .167
D 42 Martin Fehervary 6 0 1 1 -2 6 0 0 0 7 .000
D 4 Brenden Dillon 10 0 0 0 -2 21 0 0 0 10 .000
D 29 Christian Djoos 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 78 Tyler Lewington 6 0 0 0 -2 17 0 0 0 2 .000
F 47 Beck Malenstyn 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 23 Michael Sgarbossa 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 69 236 382 618 111 699 42 6 37 2206 .107
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 212 354 566 -139 656 42 9 25 2084 .102

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Braden Holtby 48 2743 3.11 25 14 6 0 142 1385 0.897 0 1 4
30 Ilya Samsonov 26 1411 2.55 16 6 2 1 60 689 0.913 0 0 2
TEAM TOTALS 69 4198 2.93 41 20 8 1 202 2074 .898 236 382 699
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 4198 3.19 28 31 10 2 220 2190 .893 212 354 656