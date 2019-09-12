Washington-Minnesota Runs

Nationals first. Trea Turner pops out to Willians Astudillo. Adam Eaton doubles to deep left center field. Anthony Rendon walks. Juan Soto singles to center field. Anthony Rendon to second. Adam Eaton scores. Howie Kendrick pops out to shallow center field to Jonathan Schoop. Ryan Zimmerman singles to center field. Juan Soto to third. Anthony Rendon scores. Brian Dozier lines out to third base to Ehire Adrianza.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 2, Twins 0.

Nationals third. Adam Eaton flies out to deep center field to LaMonte Wade Jr. Anthony Rendon pops out to shallow center field to Jonathan Schoop. Juan Soto walks. Howie Kendrick doubles to deep right field. Juan Soto scores. Ryan Zimmerman homers to center field. Howie Kendrick scores. Brian Dozier called out on strikes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 5, Twins 0.

Twins third. Jason Castro grounds out to shallow infield, Stephen Strasburg to Ryan Zimmerman. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Jorge Polanco homers to center field. Luis Arraez scores. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging. Eddie Rosario lines out to center field to Victor Robles.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 5, Twins 2.

Nationals ninth. Victor Robles strikes out swinging. Trea Turner homers to center field. Adam Eaton grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Willians Astudillo. Anthony Rendon lines out to left field to Luis Arraez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 6, Twins 2.