Washington-Pittsburgh Runs

Nationals third. Yan Gomes walks. Patrick Corbin reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yan Gomes to third. Throwing error by Joe Musgrove. Trea Turner reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Patrick Corbin to second. Yan Gomes out at home. Adam Eaton doubles to deep right field. Trea Turner to third. Patrick Corbin scores. Anthony Rendon singles to center field. Adam Eaton scores. Trea Turner scores. Juan Soto walks. Anthony Rendon to second. Asdrubal Cabrera homers to center field. Juan Soto scores. Anthony Rendon scores. Matt Adams lines out to right field to Pablo Reyes. Victor Robles flies out to left field to Bryan Reynolds.

6 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Nationals 6, Pirates 0.

Nationals eighth. Asdrubal Cabrera flies out to left field to Bryan Reynolds. Matt Adams doubles to deep right center field. Victor Robles walks. Yan Gomes doubles to deep left center field. Victor Robles scores. Matt Adams scores. Patrick Corbin doubles to deep right center field. Yan Gomes scores. Trea Turner lines out to third base to Jose Osuna. Adam Eaton walks. Anthony Rendon walks. Adam Eaton to second. Patrick Corbin to third. Juan Soto strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 9, Pirates 0.

Nationals ninth. Asdrubal Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Liriano to Josh Bell. Matt Adams pops out to shallow infield to Francisco Liriano. Victor Robles walks. Yan Gomes walks. Victor Robles to second. Adrian Sanchez pinch-hitting for Patrick Corbin. Adrian Sanchez singles to shallow center field. Yan Gomes to third. Victor Robles scores. Trea Turner singles to left field. Adrian Sanchez to second. Yan Gomes scores. Adam Eaton flies out to left field to Bryan Reynolds.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 11, Pirates 0.

Pirates ninth. Bryan Reynolds singles to right field. Starling Marte flies out to deep right field to Adam Eaton. Josh Bell doubles to right center field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Jose Osuna grounds out to shortstop, Asdrubal Cabrera to Matt Adams. Josh Bell to third. Pablo Reyes grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Matt Adams.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 11, Pirates 1.