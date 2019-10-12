Washington-St. Louis Runs

Nationals third. Michael A. Taylor homers to left field. Max Scherzer strikes out swinging. Trea Turner lines out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt. Adam Eaton grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Cardinals 0.

Nationals eighth. Michael A. Taylor called out on strikes. Matt Adams pinch-hitting for Max Scherzer. Matt Adams singles to deep right center field. Trea Turner singles to center field. Matt Adams to second. Adam Eaton doubles to right field. Trea Turner scores. Matt Adams scores. Anthony Rendon is intentionally walked. Juan Soto pops out to shallow center field to Paul DeJong. Howie Kendrick strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 3, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals eighth. Matt Carpenter strikes out swinging. Tommy Edman lines out to deep right field to Adam Eaton. Paul DeJong singles to center field. Jose Martinez pinch-hitting for Andrew Miller. Jose Martinez doubles to deep center field. Paul DeJong scores. Dexter Fowler flies out to right field to Adam Eaton.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 3, Cardinals 1.