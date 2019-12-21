https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-14923800.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|27
|37.1
|254-577
|.440
|72-217
|174-209
|.833
|754
|27.9
|Bertans
|27
|29.7
|139-303
|.459
|105-235
|39-44
|.886
|422
|15.6
|Bryant
|18
|28.4
|101-184
|.549
|10-35
|39-53
|.736
|251
|13.9
|Hachimura
|25
|29.2
|146-303
|.482
|10-48
|46-54
|.852
|348
|13.9
|Thomas
|20
|25.4
|100-222
|.450
|44-103
|22-28
|.786
|266
|13.3
|Wagner
|21
|20.4
|93-160
|.581
|22-56
|36-43
|.837
|244
|11.6
|Smith
|27
|25.7
|112-239
|.469
|26-67
|19-26
|.731
|269
|10.0
|McRae
|13
|18.1
|43-91
|.473
|13-33
|17-19
|.895
|116
|8.9
|Brown
|24
|22.9
|77-168
|.458
|13-47
|28-37
|.757
|195
|8.1
|Mahinmi
|7
|19.0
|20-36
|.556
|0-2
|14-20
|.700
|54
|7.7
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Pasecniks
|2
|20.5
|3-10
|.300
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|9
|4.5
|Schofield
|14
|11.1
|20-41
|.488
|10-27
|6-8
|.750
|56
|4.0
|Bonga
|22
|16.2
|29-63
|.460
|5-17
|15-21
|.714
|78
|3.5
|Mathews
|6
|9.7
|5-12
|.417
|4-11
|4-4
|1.000
|18
|3.0
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Robinson
|6
|3.3
|3-6
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|Wall
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|27
|240.9
|1174-2508
|.468
|353-950
|477-590
|.808
|3178
|117.7
|OPPONENTS
|27
|240.9
|1188-2412
|.493
|341-899
|571-720
|.793
|3288
|121.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|30
|101
|131
|4.9
|189
|7.0
|71
|1
|28
|96
|8
|Bertans
|24
|105
|129
|4.8
|45
|1.7
|68
|0
|17
|20
|18
|Bryant
|42
|111
|153
|8.5
|48
|2.7
|44
|0
|8
|24
|18
|Hachimura
|39
|106
|145
|5.8
|40
|1.6
|57
|0
|18
|20
|3
|Thomas
|3
|33
|36
|1.8
|98
|4.9
|44
|0
|9
|43
|5
|Wagner
|34
|93
|127
|6.0
|28
|1.3
|81
|0
|15
|43
|13
|Smith
|13
|65
|78
|2.9
|119
|4.4
|43
|0
|22
|36
|11
|McRae
|3
|28
|31
|2.4
|36
|2.8
|26
|0
|8
|14
|4
|Brown
|33
|92
|125
|5.2
|53
|2.2
|39
|0
|33
|26
|3
|Mahinmi
|14
|23
|37
|5.3
|7
|1.0
|24
|0
|2
|11
|10
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Pasecniks
|5
|7
|12
|6.0
|2
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Schofield
|3
|16
|19
|1.4
|9
|.6
|24
|0
|5
|4
|1
|Bonga
|18
|42
|60
|2.7
|26
|1.2
|47
|0
|14
|14
|5
|Mathews
|3
|5
|8
|1.3
|4
|.7
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Robinson
|1
|2
|3
|.5
|3
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Wall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|269
|852
|1121
|41.5
|747
|27.7
|608
|1
|199
|389
|105
|OPPONENTS
|277
|972
|1249
|46.3
|713
|26.4
|562
|0
|195
|433
|151
