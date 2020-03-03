Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 52 35.8 540-1180 .458 148-430 352-417 .844 1580 30.4
Bertans 49 29.4 237-545 .435 176-415 92-106 .868 742 15.1
Hachimura 36 29.4 204-416 .490 19-67 75-91 .824 502 13.9
McRae 29 22.6 133-317 .420 40-106 64-83 .771 370 12.8
Bryant 34 24.0 172-287 .599 18-48 59-82 .720 421 12.4
Thomas 40 23.1 174-426 .408 78-189 62-76 .816 488 12.2
Napier 10 22.3 35-81 .432 14-37 21-24 .875 105 10.5
Smith 59 26.3 257-575 .447 54-149 46-68 .676 614 10.4
Brown 56 25.0 215-470 .457 44-132 79-104 .760 553 9.9
Wagner 32 19.3 119-207 .575 23-65 56-70 .800 317 9.9
Mahinmi 38 21.3 104-210 .495 5-26 70-113 .619 283 7.4
Pasecniks 21 18.1 55-103 .534 0-2 32-52 .615 142 6.8
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Mathews 16 12.6 23-50 .460 18-42 29-32 .906 93 5.8
Je.Robinson 9 18.4 19-52 .365 7-23 5-6 .833 50 5.6
Bonga 54 17.8 90-174 .517 21-52 46-58 .793 247 4.6
Payton II 26 15.8 47-112 .420 13-43 4-8 .500 111 4.3
Schofield 26 11.2 30-75 .400 14-47 9-13 .692 83 3.2
Williams 11 12.3 16-25 .640 0-2 3-5 .600 35 3.2
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Ju.Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
TEAM 59 241.3 2504-5410 .463 713-1931 1119-1428 .784 6840 115.9
OPPONENTS 59 241.3 2566-5269 .487 741-1978 1200-1559 .770 7073 119.9

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 50 175 225 4.3 316 6.1 118 1 63 175 19
Bertans 34 193 227 4.6 84 1.7 121 0 35 51 32
Hachimura 56 161 217 6.0 56 1.6 78 0 29 36 5
McRae 17 87 104 3.6 82 2.8 61 0 19 38 15
Bryant 69 167 236 6.9 67 2.0 74 0 12 44 30
Thomas 11 57 68 1.7 146 3.7 77 2 13 77 6
Napier 6 15 21 2.1 40 4.0 19 0 17 20 1
Smith 28 158 186 3.2 280 4.7 84 0 52 76 24
Brown 59 240 299 5.3 129 2.3 104 0 74 57 5
Wagner 39 132 171 5.3 44 1.4 114 1 18 52 16
Mahinmi 78 140 218 5.7 49 1.3 114 0 31 45 44
Pasecniks 37 58 95 4.5 17 .8 60 0 8 22 10
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Mathews 6 17 23 1.4 10 .6 26 0 3 7 1
Je.Robinson 2 31 33 3.7 10 1.1 18 0 4 6 3
Bonga 59 121 180 3.3 58 1.1 128 0 34 39 20
Payton II 25 48 73 2.8 45 1.7 48 0 32 19 7
Schofield 6 28 34 1.3 14 .5 41 0 8 7 3
Williams 15 28 43 3.9 6 .5 11 0 1 4 6
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Ju.Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
TEAM 602 1883 2485 42.1 1500 25.4 1324 4 473 825 254
OPPONENTS 646 2109 2755 46.7 1495 25.3 1308 2 435 953 295