https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-15158518.php
Washington Wizards Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|57
|36.0
|593-1303
|.455
|170-481
|385-457
|.842
|1741
|30.5
|Bertans
|54
|29.3
|265-610
|.434
|200-472
|104-122
|.852
|834
|15.4
|Hachimura
|41
|29.7
|218-456
|.478
|20-73
|92-111
|.829
|548
|13.4
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Thomas
|40
|23.1
|174-426
|.408
|78-189
|62-76
|.816
|488
|12.2
|Bryant
|38
|23.7
|184-307
|.599
|22-54
|70-95
|.737
|460
|12.1
|Napier
|15
|25.2
|56-130
|.431
|24-63
|44-53
|.830
|180
|12.0
|Smith
|60
|26.2
|262-581
|.451
|55-150
|48-70
|.686
|627
|10.5
|Brown
|61
|24.9
|229-506
|.453
|50-145
|86-114
|.754
|594
|9.7
|Wagner
|37
|19.1
|131-228
|.575
|23-67
|67-82
|.817
|352
|9.5
|Mahinmi
|38
|21.3
|104-210
|.495
|5-26
|70-113
|.619
|283
|7.4
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Je.Robinson
|13
|20.9
|29-80
|.363
|12-37
|9-10
|.900
|79
|6.1
|Pasecniks
|24
|16.9
|56-106
|.528
|0-2
|32-54
|.593
|144
|6.0
|Mathews
|18
|12.6
|24-56
|.429
|19-46
|31-34
|.912
|98
|5.4
|Bonga
|58
|17.7
|96-184
|.522
|22-55
|52-64
|.813
|266
|4.6
|Payton II
|29
|14.9
|48-116
|.414
|13-46
|4-8
|.500
|113
|3.9
|Williams
|11
|12.3
|16-25
|.640
|0-2
|3-5
|.600
|35
|3.2
|Schofield
|27
|10.9
|30-75
|.400
|14-47
|9-13
|.692
|83
|3.1
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Ju.Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|TEAM
|64
|241.2
|2682-5821
|.461
|788-2117
|1247-1584
|.787
|7399
|115.6
|OPPONENTS
|64
|241.2
|2778-5672
|.490
|800-2119
|1302-1686
|.772
|7658
|119.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|52
|190
|242
|4.2
|347
|6.1
|126
|1
|71
|194
|23
|Bertans
|35
|210
|245
|4.5
|92
|1.7
|139
|0
|37
|59
|33
|Hachimura
|63
|185
|248
|6.0
|70
|1.7
|89
|0
|34
|41
|7
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Thomas
|11
|57
|68
|1.7
|146
|3.7
|77
|2
|13
|77
|6
|Bryant
|75
|185
|260
|6.8
|71
|1.9
|85
|0
|14
|48
|33
|Napier
|8
|28
|36
|2.4
|66
|4.4
|31
|0
|26
|35
|2
|Smith
|28
|161
|189
|3.2
|285
|4.8
|84
|0
|52
|77
|24
|Brown
|64
|261
|325
|5.3
|142
|2.3
|110
|0
|76
|65
|6
|Wagner
|51
|141
|192
|5.2
|49
|1.3
|134
|1
|22
|55
|17
|Mahinmi
|78
|140
|218
|5.7
|49
|1.3
|114
|0
|31
|45
|44
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Je.Robinson
|4
|42
|46
|3.5
|19
|1.5
|28
|0
|9
|8
|6
|Pasecniks
|39
|60
|99
|4.1
|17
|.7
|65
|0
|8
|22
|12
|Mathews
|6
|18
|24
|1.3
|10
|.6
|32
|0
|8
|8
|1
|Bonga
|61
|122
|183
|3.2
|61
|1.1
|136
|0
|37
|41
|21
|Payton II
|26
|54
|80
|2.8
|48
|1.7
|54
|0
|33
|20
|7
|Williams
|15
|28
|43
|3.9
|6
|.5
|11
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Schofield
|6
|28
|34
|1.3
|14
|.5
|41
|0
|8
|7
|3
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Ju.Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|TEAM
|644
|2024
|2668
|41.7
|1621
|25.3
|1445
|4
|519
|900
|273
|OPPONENTS
|680
|2282
|2962
|46.3
|1618
|25.3
|1435
|3
|481
|1044
|323
View Comments