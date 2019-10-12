Washington leads series 1-0

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 1 37 2 10 3 1 0 2 5 12 .270 Gomes c 1 3 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 .667 Zimmerman 1b 1 4 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 .500 Kendrick 2b 1 4 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 .500 Rendon 3b 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 .333 Turner ss 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Soto lf 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Eaton rf 1 5 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 .200 Taylor cf 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Sánchez p 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Doolittle p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

___

St. Louis

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 1 28 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 .036 J.Martínez ph 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Wong 2b 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Webb p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Ozuna lf 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Molina c 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Miller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Mikolas p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 C.Martínez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Helsley p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Goldschmidt 1b 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gallegos p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Fowler cf 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Edman rf 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 DeJong ss 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Carpenter 3b 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Brebbia p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Bader cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Arozarena ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Washington

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Doolittle 1 0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Sánchez 1 0 7 2-3 1 0 0 1 5 2 0 1 0 0 0.00

___

St. Louis

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Brebbia 1 0 0 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Helsley 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 C.Martínez 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 Miller 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Webb 1 0 0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mikolas 1 0 6 7 1 1 2 7 0 0 0 1 0 1.50 Gallegos 1 0 0 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 27.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Washington 010 000 100 — 2 St. Louis 000 000 000 — 0

E_Gomes. LOB_Washington 21, St. Louis 6. 2B_Gomes, Zimmerman, Kendrick. 3B_Eaton. RBIs_Gomes, Kendrick. SB_Wong, Arozarena. S_Doolittle.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Phil Cuzzi; Right, Fieldin Cubreth; Left, Chad Fairchild.

T_Game 1 at St. Louis, 3:24.

A_Game 1 at St. Louis, 45075.