g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 1 37 2 10 3 1 0 2 5 12 .270
Gomes c 1 3 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 .667
Zimmerman 1b 1 4 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 .500
Kendrick 2b 1 4 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 .500
Rendon 3b 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 .333
Turner ss 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Soto lf 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Eaton rf 1 5 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 .200
Taylor cf 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Sánchez p 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Doolittle p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

___

St. Louis
g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 1 28 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 .036
J.Martínez ph 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Wong 2b 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Webb p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Ozuna lf 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Molina c 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Mikolas p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
C.Martínez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Helsley p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Goldschmidt 1b 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gallegos p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Fowler cf 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Edman rf 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
DeJong ss 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Carpenter 3b 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Brebbia p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Bader cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Arozarena ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

___

PITCHING SUMMARY Washington
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
Doolittle 1 0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Sánchez 1 0 7 2-3 1 0 0 1 5 2 0 1 0 0 0.00

___

St. Louis
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
Brebbia 1 0 0 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Helsley 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
C.Martínez 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.00
Miller 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Webb 1 0 0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Mikolas 1 0 6 7 1 1 2 7 0 0 0 1 0 1.50
Gallegos 1 0 0 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 27.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS
Washington 010 000 100 2
St. Louis 000 000 000 0

E_Gomes. LOB_Washington 21, St. Louis 6. 2B_Gomes, Zimmerman, Kendrick. 3B_Eaton. RBIs_Gomes, Kendrick. SB_Wong, Arozarena. S_Doolittle.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Phil Cuzzi; Right, Fieldin Cubreth; Left, Chad Fairchild.

T_Game 1 at St. Louis, 3:24.

A_Game 1 at St. Louis, 45075.