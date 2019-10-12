https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-leads-series-1-0-14516408.php
Washington leads series 1-0
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|1
|37
|2
|10
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|12
|.270
|Gomes c
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.667
|Zimmerman 1b
|1
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Kendrick 2b
|1
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Rendon 3b
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Turner ss
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Soto lf
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Eaton rf
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Taylor cf
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Sánchez p
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Doolittle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
___
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|1
|28
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.036
|J.Martínez ph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Wong 2b
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Ozuna lf
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Molina c
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Mikolas p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|C.Martínez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Helsley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Goldschmidt 1b
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gallegos p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Fowler cf
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Edman rf
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|DeJong ss
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Carpenter 3b
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Brebbia p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Bader cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Arozarena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Sánchez
|1
|0
|7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Helsley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.Martínez
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mikolas
|1
|0
|6
|7
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.50
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
___
|Washington
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Gomes. LOB_Washington 21, St. Louis 6. 2B_Gomes, Zimmerman, Kendrick. 3B_Eaton. RBIs_Gomes, Kendrick. SB_Wong, Arozarena. S_Doolittle.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Phil Cuzzi; Right, Fieldin Cubreth; Left, Chad Fairchild.
T_Game 1 at St. Louis, 3:24.
A_Game 1 at St. Louis, 45075.
View Comments