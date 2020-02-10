https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Winnipeg-5-Chicago-2-15043174.php
Winnipeg 5, Chicago 2
|Chicago
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Winnipeg
|0
|1
|4
|—
|5
First Period_1, Chicago, Kubalik 22 (Caggiula, Toews), 0:15. 2, Chicago, Saad 16 (Kane, Seeler), 10:58.
Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Connor 27 (Copp), 3:44 (sh).
Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Wheeler 17 (Hellebuyck, Pionk), 9:04 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Copp 10 (Roslovic, Morrissey), 13:27. 6, Winnipeg, Laine 24 (Connor, Scheifele), 18:37 (en). 7, Winnipeg, Connor 28 (Scheifele, Laine), 19:40 (en).
Shots on Goal_Chicago 9-10-7_26. Winnipeg 10-12-14_36.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 6.
Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 10-14-3 (34 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 24-16-5 (26-24).
A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:22.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Travis Gawryletz.
