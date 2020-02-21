https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Winnipeg-5-Ottawa-1-15072571.php
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1
|Winnipeg
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Ottawa, Paul 8, 11:50. 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 24 (Laine, Connor), 16:35 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 25 (Pionk, Laine), 17:46 (pp).
Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Connor 30 (Copp, Pionk), 4:52. 5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 22 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 5:54.
Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 26 (Morrissey, Shaw), 18:27 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 12-11-11_34. Ottawa 11-12-7_30.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 3 of 6; Ottawa 0 of 4.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 6-7-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Ottawa, Hogberg 3-7-7 (34-29).
A_11,183 (18,572). T_2:42.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Kyle Flemington.
