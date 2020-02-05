https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/XAVIER-67-DEPAUL-59-15030951.php
XAVIER 67, DEPAUL 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|27
|1-8
|2-2
|3-7
|0
|1
|4
|Freemantle
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|2
|Jones
|36
|2-7
|8-12
|8-18
|2
|2
|12
|Marshall
|31
|4-14
|2-2
|0-7
|5
|1
|11
|Scruggs
|36
|5-9
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|2
|13
|Goodin
|25
|4-8
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|2
|12
|Tandy
|19
|4-6
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|0
|12
|B.Moore
|12
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|21-58
|17-24
|12-46
|15
|12
|67
Percentages: FG .362, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Scruggs 3-6, Tandy 2-4, Goodin 2-6, Marshall 1-5, Carter 0-1, Freemantle 0-1, B.Moore 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 3, Goodin).
Turnovers: 13 (Scruggs 4, Goodin 2, Marshall 2, Tandy 2, Carter, Freemantle, Jones).
Steals: 5 (Marshall 3, Carter, Goodin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butz
|30
|2-6
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|4
|Reed
|29
|8-18
|1-2
|3-9
|1
|3
|18
|Weems
|35
|1-5
|1-2
|4-8
|2
|3
|3
|Coleman-Lands
|27
|5-12
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|17
|C.Moore
|39
|4-18
|0-0
|1-5
|8
|4
|10
|Hall
|10
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Lopez
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ongenda
|8
|1-2
|0-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|2
|Jacobs
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-67
|5-10
|10-36
|13
|21
|59
Percentages: FG .343, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Coleman-Lands 5-11, C.Moore 2-9, Reed 1-2, Jacobs 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Weems 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Butz 2, Ongenda 2, Reed 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Butz 2, Coleman-Lands 2, Reed 2, Weems 2, C.Moore, Lopez).
Steals: 10 (Reed 7, C.Moore 2, Coleman-Lands).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Xavier
|35
|32
|—
|67
|DePaul
|16
|43
|—
|59
.
