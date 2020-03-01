Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
YOUNGSTOWN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akuchie 29 2-7 4-4 3-7 0 3 8
Bohannon 30 1-5 3-6 5-9 3 4 5
Cathcart 14 2-6 1-2 0-2 0 4 5
Covington 37 6-9 3-5 4-8 0 3 16
Quisenberry 37 9-17 5-5 1-4 5 2 24
Morgan 20 4-10 0-0 0-0 0 0 11
Hamperian 12 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 3
Simmons 10 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Ja.Thomas 6 0-1 0-2 0-0 0 2 0
Pedersen 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Bentley 2 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Totals 200 25-58 17-26 15-33 8 21 73

Percentages: FG .431, FT .654.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Morgan 3-7, Hamperian 1-1, Covington 1-3, Quisenberry 1-4, Akuchie 0-2, Cathcart 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Morgan 3, Quisenberry 3, Bohannon 2, Hamperian, Simmons).

Steals: 4 (Quisenberry 3, Covington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MILWAUKEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sessoms 17 3-4 1-2 1-2 1 2 7
Abram 36 6-10 4-6 2-12 0 2 18
Lucas 24 2-5 3-4 0-0 2 5 8
Roy 32 5-10 4-5 1-3 1 3 16
Jo.Thomas 34 6-8 0-0 3-4 4 3 12
Brown 22 0-5 2-3 1-6 0 1 2
Wilbourn 18 2-4 0-1 1-1 0 4 4
Behrendt 12 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Allen 5 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-48 16-23 10-29 8 21 69

Percentages: FG .500, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Roy 2-3, Abram 2-5, Lucas 1-3, Jo.Thomas 0-1, Sessoms 0-1, Wilbourn 0-1, Brown 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Abram 2, Brown, Lucas).

Turnovers: 13 (Roy 3, Abram 2, Brown 2, Jo.Thomas 2, Behrendt, Lucas, Sessoms, Wilbourn).

Steals: 6 (Roy 3, Abram 2, Jo.Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Youngstown St. 30 43 73
Milwaukee 32 37 69

A_2,198 (10,783).