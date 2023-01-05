CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, January 4, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Alturas;Cloudy;39;S;14;75% Arcata;Cloudy;55;SSE;12;78% Auburn;Cloudy;55;SSE;12;81% Avalon;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;9;92% Bakersfield;Cloudy;64;SE;15;49% Beale AFB;Cloudy;57;SSE;28;82% Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;13;64% Bishop;Cloudy;47;SSE;13;71% Blue Canyon;Showers;39;SSE;20;93% Blythe;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;3;71% Burbank;Cloudy;55;SE;6;94% Camarillo;Rain;57;ENE;9;86% Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;58;SSE;4;96% Campo;Cloudy;48;S;4;97% Carlsbad;Cloudy;59;S;8;86% Chico;Rain;57;SE;31;76% China Lake;Cloudy;49;NNW;3;80% Chino;Showers;54;SSW;3;95% Concord;Rain;56;SSW;22;93% Corona;Cloudy;56;SSW;3;97% Crescent City;Cloudy;56;SSE;22;66% Daggett-Barstow;Mostly cloudy;55;E;8;56% Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;48;NNW;8;87% El Centro;Clear;56;Calm;0;71% Eureka;Mostly cloudy;55;SE;14;77% Fairfield;Rain;54;S;10;90% Fresno;Rain;57;SSW;13;86% Fullerton;Cloudy;58;E;5;90% Hanford;Rain;54;SW;8;85% Hawthorne;Cloudy;60;E;7;86% Hayward;Showers;55;S;10;87% Imperial;Clear;56;Calm;0;71% Imperial Beach;Cloudy;60;SSE;5;83% Lancaster;Cloudy;53;SSW;7;69% Lemoore Nas;Showers;57;SSW;14;80% Lincoln;Showers;55;SSE;25;81% Livermore;Showers;58;S;13;80% Lompoc;Cloudy;56;SW;13;93% Long Beach;Cloudy;60;SE;10;86% Los Alamitos;Cloudy;60;SE;10;86% Los Angeles;Cloudy;58;SE;4;93% Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;58;SE;4;93% Madera;Showers;55;S;9;95% Mammoth;Showers;39;SE;12;90% Marysville;Rain;57;SSE;15;85% Mather AFB;Cloudy;59;SSE;30;76% Merced;Cloudy;58;SE;24;74% Merced (airport);Cloudy;58;SE;24;74% Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;57;S;6;89% Modesto;Cloudy;58;SE;20;74% Moffett Nas;Rain;57;S;17;82% Mojave;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;76% Montague;Showers;49;S;29;73% Monterey Rabr;Rain;59;SE;9;74% Mount Shasta;Rain;43;N;5;88% Napa County;Rain;58;SSE;16;80% Needles;Cloudy;51;WSW;6;82% North Island;Cloudy;59;SSE;10;86% Oakland;Showers;55;S;11;83% Oceanside;Cloudy;59;S;8;86% Ontario;Showers;54;SSW;3;95% Oroville;Cloudy;57;SSE;16;78% Oxnard;Rain;59;ESE;13;80% Palm Springs;Cloudy;56;NW;6;77% Palmdale;Cloudy;56;S;5;59% Paso Robles;Cloudy;54;SSE;18;86% Point Mugu;Showers;59;SE;16;83% Porterville;Cloudy;60;WSW;5;69% Ramona;Cloudy;54;S;3;99% Redding;Rain;55;SSE;37;86% Riverside;Mostly cloudy;56;SSE;3;94% Riverside March;Cloudy;54;SSE;4;97% Sacramento;Showers;59;SSE;13;76% Sacramento International;Cloudy;61;SSE;16;67% Salinas;Rain;57;SE;28;86% San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;57;S;6;64% San Carlos;Rain;55;S;10;86% San Diego;Cloudy;58;S;4;93% San Diego Brown;Cloudy;57;S;8;89% San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;57;S;9;89% San Francisco;Rain;55;S;11;81% San Jose;Rain;56;SE;18;89% San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;56;SE;21;89% San Nicolas Island;Showers;57;S;23;89% Sandberg;Cloudy;41;S;15;99% Santa Ana;Cloudy;58;SSE;4;97% Santa Barbara;Rain;58;ESE;9;91% Santa Maria;Cloudy;55;NNE;53;94% Santa Monica;Cloudy;57;ESE;8;89% Santa Rosa;Cloudy;57;S;20;80% Santa Ynez;Rain;55;SSE;15;93% Santee;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;82% South Lake Tahoe;Snow;36;S;7;92% Stockton;Showers;59;SSE;13;72% Thermal;Mostly cloudy;52;NE;5;82% Truckee-Tahoe;Showers;36;SSE;20;93% Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;53;S;6;54% Ukiah;Cloudy;55;S;14;79% Vacaville;Rain;56;S;13;89% Van Nuys;Cloudy;56;SE;5;94% Vandenberg AFB;Showers;55;SE;15;94% Victorville;Mostly clear;52;SSE;29;76% Visalia;Rain;58;SW;7;80% Watsonville;Showers;57;SSE;8;87% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather