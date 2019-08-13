CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019

_____

243 FPUS56 KEKA 130917

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-140030-

Coastal Del Norte-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 68 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to

76. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 68 55 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 71 59 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-140030-

Del Norte Interior-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 89 57 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-140030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

78. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 79. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 68 56 69 / 0 0 0

Arcata 72 56 72 / 0 0 0

Eureka 71 56 72 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 74 57 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-140030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 64. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 95. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 84 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-140030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 62 95 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 92 58 93 / 0 10 0

Willow Creek 93 60 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-140030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 89 56 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-140030-

Northern Trinity-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 91 to

106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 94 58 94 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 99 54 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-140030-

Southern Trinity-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 94 51 93 / 0 0 0

Ruth 92 50 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-140030-

Mendocino Coast-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 70 54 69 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 69 56 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-140030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 77 to

92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 88 58 87 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 92 58 92 / 0 0 0

Willits 89 55 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-140030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 94 58 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-140030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 90 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-140030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

217 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 52 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 96 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather