CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Coastal Del Norte-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 74. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 77. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 64 to 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 70. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 55 65 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 55 72 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 78. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 84 53 89 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 80. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 65 to 78.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 75. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 68 54 70 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 53 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 69 55 69 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 70 54 74 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

86. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 80 53 85 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 83. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 87 56 94 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 86 54 92 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 86 55 92 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 85 51 92 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 83 51 91 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 88 47 95 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 85 46 93 / 0 0 0

Ruth 81 46 88 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 53 69 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 55 65 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 51 86 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 82 53 89 / 0 0 0

Willits 79 49 86 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 84 49 91 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 82 54 88 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 85. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 80. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 88 55 95 / 0 0 0

