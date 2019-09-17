CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-180145-

Coastal Del Norte-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then widespread rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 49 to 59. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Scattered rain

showers. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs 64 to 74. North

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 64 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 55 64 / 100 100 100

Klamath 64 55 62 / 100 100 90

$$

CAZ102-180145-

Del Norte Interior-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 72. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then widespread rain showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread rain showers through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 72 52 68 / 100 100 90

$$

CAZ103-180145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 51 to 61. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Scattered rain

showers. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs 65 to 75. North

wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 65 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 70 56 63 / 70 100 80

Arcata 73 56 65 / 60 100 80

Eureka 73 56 68 / 60 100 80

Fortuna 71 56 66 / 50 100 80

$$

CAZ104-180145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

Southeast wind around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then numerous rain showers

overnight. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs 60 to 75. West wind up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows

47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 72 54 68 / 30 100 70

$$

CAZ105-180145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Areas of valley fog in the

morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77. Southwest wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then widespread rain showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning, then

widespread rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Scattered

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 74 54 71 / 70 100 90

Hoopa 76 54 72 / 60 100 80

Willow Creek 77 55 72 / 50 100 80

$$

CAZ106-180145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then widespread rain showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 57. South wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous rain showers through the day. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Scattered

rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 76 53 71 / 20 90 70

$$

CAZ107-180145-

Northern Trinity-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then widespread rain showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

morning, then numerous rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Scattered

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 72 48 67 / 20 80 80

Weaverville 77 47 71 / 20 80 70

$$

CAZ108-180145-

Southern Trinity-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then widespread rain

showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Scattered

rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 76 to

91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 74 46 68 / 20 80 70

Ruth 71 43 64 / 10 90 60

$$

CAZ109-180145-

Mendocino Coast-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 77.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

numerous rain showers overnight. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers through the day. Highs 62 to 74.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Isolated rain

showers. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 80. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 69 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 56 65 / 0 70 40

Point Arena 64 57 64 / 0 50 30

$$

CAZ110-180145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

widespread rain showers overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 61 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Isolated

rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 77 to

92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 72 54 69 / 10 80 50

Laytonville 74 53 68 / 0 80 40

Willits 71 49 67 / 0 70 40

$$

CAZ111-180145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

widespread rain showers overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 60 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Isolated

rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 77 to

92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 75 50 69 / 0 80 40

$$

CAZ112-180145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

numerous rain showers overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Lows 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 70 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 76 to

91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 76 56 74 / 0 60 40

$$

CAZ113-180145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

342 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then numerous rain

showers overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Lows 45 to

55. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 70 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 78 to

93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 78 57 75 / 0 60 40

$$

_____

