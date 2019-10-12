CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019
131 FPUS56 KEKA 121008
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ101-130115-
Coastal Del Norte-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to
68. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Lows 44 to 54. Highs 53 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 61 47 60 / 0 10 10
Klamath 66 49 64 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ102-130115-
Del Norte Interior-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to
72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to
53.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 50. Highs 51 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 75 47 72 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ103-130115-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs 61 to 72. Light winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71. Northwest wind
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance
of rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 57 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to
66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 64 43 62 / 0 0 0
Arcata 68 43 65 / 0 0 0
Eureka 65 45 63 / 0 0 0
Fortuna 68 42 64 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ104-130115-
Southwestern Humboldt-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter
mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 62 to 77. East wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Highs 56 to 69. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
42 to 52. Highs 54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 71 47 69 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ105-130115-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to
76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
64 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to
53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs
55 to 70. Lows 42 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 81 48 76 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 78 43 75 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 79 43 76 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-130115-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 64 to 79.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
62 to 77.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Highs 55 to 70. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
39 to 49. Highs 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 77 39 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-130115-
Northern Trinity-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 70 to 85.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
68 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Highs 59 to 74. Lows 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 59 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 57 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 76 38 72 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 79 33 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-130115-
Southern Trinity-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 66 to 81.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
64 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Highs 56 to 70. Lows 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 78 32 75 / 0 0 0
Ruth 75 34 72 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ109-130115-
Mendocino Coast-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 62 to 76. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to
76. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain.
Highs 60 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 64 43 63 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 59 50 60 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ110-130115-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
68 to 83.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight
chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 60 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 73 40 71 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 76 41 73 / 0 0 0
Willits 76 35 73 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-130115-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 71 to 86.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
69 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 62 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight
chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 62 to 77.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 78 36 76 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ112-130115-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
69 to 83.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 66 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight
chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.
Highs 62 to 76. Lows 44 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 78 44 75 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-130115-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
308 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
70 to 82.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs
67 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Highs 63 to 77. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75.
Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 80 42 77 / 0 0 0
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather