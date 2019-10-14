CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019

_____

352 FPUS56 KEKA 140959

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-150100-

Coastal Del Norte-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 70. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to

55. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

44 to 54. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Highs 51 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 45 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 66 48 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-150100-

Del Norte Interior-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

49 to 64. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 75 46 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-150100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68. South

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

55 to 66. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 42 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 42 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 64 43 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 67 42 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-150100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 56 to 68. South wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

53 to 68. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 72 47 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-150100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 81 48 79 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 79 43 77 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 80 43 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-150100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

54 to 69. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 78 40 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-150100-

Northern Trinity-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 76 40 74 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 80 35 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-150100-

Southern Trinity-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 78 34 77 / 0 0 0

Ruth 75 35 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-150100-

Mendocino Coast-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 75. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 73. South

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 71. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 57 to 72. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 43 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 48 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-150100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 57 to 72. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 74 40 72 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 76 42 74 / 0 0 0

Willits 76 36 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-150100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 75. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 79 37 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-150100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 64 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 74. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 76 43 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-150100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 59 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 82 41 81 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

