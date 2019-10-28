CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019

_____

503 FPUS56 KEKA 280911

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-290015-

Coastal Del Norte-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

57 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 43 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 63 43 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-290015-

Del Norte Interior-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67. At higher elevation, northeast

wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40. East wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69. East wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 70 40 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-290015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 57 to 67. East wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 35 to

45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 60 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 40 61 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 39 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 41 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 64 40 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-290015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72. In the valleys, northeast wind

up to 10 mph. At higher elevation, northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 68 43 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-290015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70. At higher elevation, northeast

wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41. East wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 57 to 72. East wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 70 40 65 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 71 38 67 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 70 37 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-290015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. At higher elevation, northeast

wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. East wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 72 36 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-290015-

Northern Trinity-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71. At higher elevation, northeast

wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Patchy frost. Lows 24 to 34.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 76. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 67 32 61 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 69 29 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-290015-

Southern Trinity-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 72. At higher elevation,

northeast wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast wind

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 72. East wind 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 69 28 64 / 0 0 0

Ruth 68 30 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-290015-

Mendocino Coast-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 74. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 73. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 73. East wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 42 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 48 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-290015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 75. At

higher elevation, northeast wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast

wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 38 69 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 69 38 69 / 0 0 0

Willits 70 33 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-290015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 77. At higher elevation,

northeast wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 77. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 71 33 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-290015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77. At higher elevation, northeast

wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 42 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-290015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 76. At

higher elevation, northeast wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 75 34 74 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather